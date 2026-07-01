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Angelina Jolie reveals why she hasn't dated since her split from Brad Pitt. Watch the video
Angelina Jolie says she hasn't dated anyone since her split from Brad Pitt, choosing to focus on her six children, family, and personal growth instead of romance.
Years after the end of one of Hollywood's most iconic relationships, Angelina Jolie has revealed that romance hasn't been a priority in her life. Instead, the Oscar-winning actress has focused on raising her six children, spending time with family, and embracing a new chapter centered on personal growth. Watch the video to know the whole story!