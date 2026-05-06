Angelina Jolie set to sell her LA home for $30 million!

The former couple filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage and about 11 as a couple. Together, they share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

However, once her twins turn 18 on July 12, 2026, the actress said she’s ready to live abroad. “When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be, that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here,” she added.