5 quick ways to tell if your watermelon is adulterated or natural

The water test
One of the quickest way to find if added colours have been used is to cut the fruit in smaller pieces and then drop it in water. If the water changes colour, know its not what you should consume. This quick test will help you avoid chemical enhanced fruit and keep your summer snacking safe.
Cotton test
Take a small ball of cotton and rub it on the red part of the fruit. Again if the cotton turns red, added colours have been used because the natural ones will not bleed deep colours. Although light pink stain is normal.
Seed check
If the seeds look incredibly symmetrical, know something is wrong. Too uniform, overly bright red, or oddly soft patches are the signs to look for in order to find out if your fruit is adulterated. Real watermelon seeds are black or brown, depending on the variety.
Smell check
If chemicals are added, you surely will smell that pungent odor. Natural ones will smell fresh, mild, and sweet.
Shiny and glossy
Fruits in general are not aesthetic looking. Natural watermelons will look dull and not too much pigmented. Extremely glossy, neon red, or unnaturally uniform colour are your sign to identify adulteration. Basically the key thing to note is the 'too good to be true' formula.