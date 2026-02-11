Angelina Jolie says she loves her scars she got from double mastectomy

In a recent interview, Angelina talked about her own scars and said, "Well, I've always been someone more interested in the scars and the life that people carry. I'm not drawn to some perfect idea of a life that has no scars".

Angelina said that she looks at her scars not with disgust but with joy of having made a choice that allowed her to have more time with her children. "I love my scars because of that, you know, and I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to have the choice to do something proactive about my health. I lost my mom when I was young, and I'm raising my children without a grandmother," she added.

The star believes that scars are part of life and a reminder of mistakes. She said, "And if you get to the end of your life and...you haven't made mistakes, you haven't made a mess, you don't have scars, you haven't lived a full enough life, I think."

Angelina Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand was a popular actor. Unfortunately, she passed away at the age of 56 in 2007 from cancer. Medical tests had revealed that Angelina had the BRCA1 gene mutation which is a risk indicator for breast cancer. Soon, she made the decision to get a double mastectomy to protect her health.

Angelina Jolie is preparing for the theatrical release of her upcoming film, Couture. Directed by Alice Winocour, the film will release on February 18, 2026.