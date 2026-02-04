Rising cancer deaths in Delhi among people under 44 ring alarm bells

In the last 20 years, more than 1.1 lakh people have died from cancer in Delhi. In the year 2005, the total number of cancer-related deaths in Delhi was only slightly more than 2,000. By the year 2011 this figure had dramatically increased to just under 10,000 but has now stabilised at around 7,400 in 2024. The great fluctuations in numbers indicate how serious this issue is. The number of cancer-related deaths in children and people under 24 years recorded was 7,298 and 5,415, respectively.

Among men, the leading cause of deaths is respiratory cancers, particularly lung cancer and cancers of the oral cavity. According to doctors, this is attributed to the consumption of tobacco and areca nuts, as well as high exposure to air pollution. Cancers of the digestive system are also a major cause of deaths among both men and women. The lung cancer deaths in Delhi are increasing due to the bad air quality, especially in winters.

In the age group of 25-44 years, deaths are mainly caused by breast and cervical cancers. It has been observed that breast cancer in young women is more aggressive, with higher-grade tumours and a higher prevalence of HER2-positive and triple-negative cancers, which have a tendency to relapse.