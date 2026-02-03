Facial acupuncture: What to know about this celeb-approved treatment

To put is simply for those unversed, facial acupuncture is a non-surgical, session-based treatment for skin wellness. Considered as an alternative to modern day botox, this treatment usually comprises eight to twelve sessions. The changes start showing up only after 8-12 sittings.

What it entails are micro-needles inserted in the face that help in boosting collagen production, amps up blood circulation, reduces muscles stress and tension and become the source of skin healing. Due to this, one starts seeing a reduction of facial puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles, adds texture to the skin quality and also gets a natural flush due to improved circulation. Now, one look at the process and one of the main concerns is pain and hurting your skin. Since the needles used are micro-needles, one does not get hurt or feel extreme pain. However, sometimes minor bruising is common.