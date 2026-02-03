Facial acupuncture: What to know about this celeb-approved treatment

Acupuncture is a well-known alternative treatment which has several benefits to the body. Facial acupuncture, on the other hand, is a more specialised non-surgical treatment, adhering only to the face. Micro-needles are inserted for a particular duration at different points on the face to treat it naturally. In fact, celebrities have along taken to this method for a healthy, glowing skin.
To put is simply for those unversed, facial acupuncture is a non-surgical, session-based treatment for skin wellness. Considered as an alternative to modern day botox, this treatment usually comprises eight to twelve sessions. The changes start showing up only after 8-12 sittings.
What it entails are micro-needles inserted in the face that help in boosting collagen production, amps up blood circulation, reduces muscles stress and tension and become the source of skin healing. Due to this, one starts seeing a reduction of facial puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles, adds texture to the skin quality and also gets a natural flush due to improved circulation. Now, one look at the process and one of the main concerns is pain and hurting your skin. Since the needles used are micro-needles, one does not get hurt or feel extreme pain. However, sometimes minor bruising is common.
Consistent efforts in taking facial acupuncture sittings will help you achieve brighter skin tone, giving you a naturally glowing look. It will also reduce the dependency on too many skin products at the same time. However, it is important to note that facial acupuncture does not work like a magic spell. Although it has its uses, one needs to be patient with the treatment so that the benefits can be reaped long-term.