What is a soft off day? Viral work trend promises mental break without taking leave

The first rule is to start your day later. You should log in to work/ arrive later than you typically would, to relieve stress and create a slower-paced environment. To reinforce the "busy" impression, you should send out emails early in the day. So that there is less likelihood of receiving follow-ups or having to answer questions later in the day.

Automation is a critical part of having a soft-off day at work. To assist with this, the influencer suggested recording the meeting (or taking notes) with transcription or note-taking tools during the meeting. These tools will allow you to record the conversations even if you are not actively paying attention.

Another vital part of boundaries is boundary setting. Employees should say no to added responsibilities, refrain from working late, and refuse to take on additional work. The influencer contends that it is important to protect both time and energy to create an effective off day.

Tweaking your work hours is also a good thing. Employees who work from home may be able to log in continuously, use their computer mouse from time-to-time, and make themselves look busy to avoid sullying their reputation.

The trend for taking soft days off reflects the abundance of conversations on the topic of extensive working hours and the stress that can result from that lifestyle. The new trend shows how employees have found ways to deal with long hours, while continuing to participate in existing social structures.