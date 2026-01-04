Bryan Johnson says these 10 habits are the key to a healthy 2026

Bryan has shared that following these 10 tips everyday will not only improve one's physical health but will also significantly improve mental health as well.

"Master these 10 habits in 2026. Feel amazing, reclaim agency + self-respect", Bryan Johnson wrote on X. The habits he went on to list were:

"1. final food 4 hr before bed

2. screens off 30 min before bed

3. avoid blue light 2hr before bed, use red/amber

4. book in hand 10 min before sleep

5. go to bed same time every night

6. light in eyes when waking (sun or 10k lux)

7. walk for 10 min immediately following eating

8. daily exercise (even if for 20 min)

9. eat good stuff, ditch the junk

10. foster friends, family and love".

To sum up, Bryan's list urges everyone to get better, timely sleep, limit screen use before bed, eat healthier and remain active everyday. Finally, he asks his followers to maintain a social life full of love and surrounded by friends and family, which is extremely important for one's mental wellbeing.

Bryan Johnson concluded saying, "They read as simple. I promise they'll change your life. Make them non-negotiate life habits. Do them every_single_day. Once you establish the habits, it is very easy to maintain. Stick with it for two weeks and start getting the dividends".

Bryan promises that following these "simple" habits will be genuinely life-changing and can deliver results in just two weeks.