Top 5 wellness habits to follow in 2026

According to the Chinese calendar, 2025 was the year of snakes, where people would learn to shed and let go of everything that did not suit them. This random astrology fact turned out to be true for most netizens. This also gave way to the importance of focus on self and well-being. 2026 seems to be the turnaround year where people are focusing more on themselves and their well-being journey. Before you jump into various well-being trends, here are the top 5 wellness habits you could walk into 2026 with you.
Waking up and immediately diving into a fast-paced workout or work? Stop. Mornings determine the tone for the whole day. Your body develops anxiety the moment you push yourself into work when you wake up. Build a slower morning routine, practice stretching, yoga or a run in nature where you are surrounded by calm and peace. Don’t immediately reach for your phone, at least for the first hour, and remember to eat a nutritious and mindful breakfast.
There are multiple information available on social media in the current times that can disturb your peace. Try to block them from your digital space; you don’t need to consume media that don’t serve you well. Schedule breaks from phone and maintain a strict screen time for the well-being of your eyes, your mental health, and also for the people around you.
Sleep cannot be negotiable; shut off the screens right after your dinner to avoid distractions. Yes, you can still watch that new episode the next day without having to feel groggy. Build a nighttime routine which involves herbal teas that help you sleep, like chamomile, a calming book and journaling!
Wellness cannot be limited to self; incorporating society into your wellness routine can help you develop more meaningful connections. Share your wellness journey with your family and new people, you might even end up inspiring someone to start their own wellness journey!
Wellness has always been something that should be personal and organic to oneself. Everyone’s wellness routine and habits differ from one another. Practising wellness just for the sake of posting on social media is the most important habit to incorporate in 2026.
(Written by Anoushka Nag)