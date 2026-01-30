What is Flower Cap Yoga and how it is linked your mind and body wellness?

The practice of yoga helps promote both mental well-being and physical fitness. Some yoga postures have been created based on animals and plants. A prime example of a posture that was developed based on a plant is Vikasitakamalasana. This posture was developed from a lotus flower. This is also known as Flower Pose Yoga, Flowering Lotus Pose, or Floating Lotus Pose.
Flower Pose Yoga is a variation on Bound Angle Pose that emphasises balance. This is a great way to develop balance and engage your core while you simultaneously stretch your hips. When you perform this pose, you will also be stretching and strengthening your inner thighs, groin, lower leg and back. This pose improves your posture and stability, and will develop a sense of calm and focus as you benefit from strength through balance and core engagement. In this pose, you can think of yourself as a flower with two sets of petals (arms) and a stem (spine).
The benefits of practicing the Flower Pose Yoga include:
- Open hip joints and chest
- Strengthening arms building core muscle
- Strength improving energy levels
- Improving balance and coordination
Practicing The Flower Pose encourages flexibility and creates strength and support.
To do the Flower Pose in Yoga:
- Begin by sitting comfortably
- Bend both of your knees and bring the soles of your feet together
- Roll your outer thighs down to open up your hips & sit up tall
- Place your hands underneath your ankles in the diamond shape you created with your legs
- Have your palms facing upwards
- Lift your feet off of the floor
- Keep your spine straight