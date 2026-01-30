What is Flower Cap Yoga and how it is linked your mind and body wellness?

The practice of yoga helps promote both mental well-being and physical fitness. Some yoga postures have been created based on animals and plants. A prime example of a posture that was developed based on a plant is Vikasitakamalasana. This posture was developed from a lotus flower. This is also known as Flower Pose Yoga, Flowering Lotus Pose, or Floating Lotus Pose.

What is Flower Pose Yoga?

Flower Pose Yoga is a variation on Bound Angle Pose that emphasises balance. This is a great way to develop balance and engage your core while you simultaneously stretch your hips. When you perform this pose, you will also be stretching and strengthening your inner thighs, groin, lower leg and back. This pose improves your posture and stability, and will develop a sense of calm and focus as you benefit from strength through balance and core engagement. In this pose, you can think of yourself as a flower with two sets of petals (arms) and a stem (spine).