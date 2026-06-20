Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces upcoming collaboration with Angelina Jolie

This upcoming film project might be yet another important milestone in the career of Priyanka as she talks about finally reaching a place in her career where she has the freedom to decide on her own projects. Speaking about how things were like for her when she first ventured out of Bollywood into Hollywood, Priyanka confessed that the scripts that came to her were not designed specially for her. She further explained that her husband Nick Jonas had pointed out to her the fact that she was finally “on the other side of her sacrifice,” implying that she can now pick and choose her projects.

Balancing Hollywood with a massive return to Indian cinema

Despite having done exceedingly well in the West, Priyanka is making a roaring comeback to her native land. She is all set to work on her first Indian film in years as part of the action-adventure film called Varanasi that is directed by S.S. Rajamouli.