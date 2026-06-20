Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces upcoming collaboration with Angelina Jolie

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally revealed that she is teaming up with the Angelina Jolie in an upcoming project. Discussing how her career has progressed thus far, the versatile actress broke some very interesting news in which she revealed that she will collaborate with the talented Oscar winner, but she has not disclosed what the partnership entails just yet.
This revelation has raised curiosity all around the world. People are speculating if the dynamic duo will work together either in a film or an advertisement or a humanitarian endeavor since both are extremely passionate about philanthropy internationally. Priyanka highlighted Angelina Jolie, Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek as women from whom she draws motivation and inspiration because of their multifaceted careers.
This upcoming film project might be yet another important milestone in the career of Priyanka as she talks about finally reaching a place in her career where she has the freedom to decide on her own projects. Speaking about how things were like for her when she first ventured out of Bollywood into Hollywood, Priyanka confessed that the scripts that came to her were not designed specially for her. She further explained that her husband Nick Jonas had pointed out to her the fact that she was finally “on the other side of her sacrifice,” implying that she can now pick and choose her projects.
Despite having done exceedingly well in the West, Priyanka is making a roaring comeback to her native land. She is all set to work on her first Indian film in years as part of the action-adventure film called Varanasi that is directed by S.S. Rajamouli.
The epic film has been shot in varied locations across Georgia, Antarctica, Africa and Hyderabad over the course of last three years. Priyanka expressed her excitement for the film to reach a global audience when it releases worldwide on April 7, 2027. Along with an upcoming thriller alongside Orlando Bloom, her international footprint is reaching entirely new heights.