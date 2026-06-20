What are the principles of Feng Shui that brought good luck to actress Tamannah Bhatia?

The home of actress Tamannaah Bhatia located in Lokhandwala has become a centre of attention recently after her friend, director Farah Khan, paid a visit to her house and commented on its beautiful decor and tranquil ambience. The interior features black and white colour scheme along with coluored details and an ornamental fish tank. While visiting her house, the positioning of the fish tank gave rise to speculation about the principles of Feng Shui.

What are the principles of Feng Shui and how they connect to the good luck belief?

The principles of Feng Shui emphasizes the balance of energies in the home in order to ensure that it draws only positivity, calmness, and prosperity. In this particular scenario of Tamannaah’s house, her aquarium is rooted in the believes of Feng Shui. According to some experts, water and fish helps attract wealth and ensuring good energy flow. It is even mentioned by Farah Khan that “it seems to be working.”