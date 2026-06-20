What are the principles of Feng Shui that brought good luck to actress Tamannah Bhatia?

The home of actress Tamannaah Bhatia located in Lokhandwala has become a centre of attention recently after her friend, director Farah Khan, paid a visit to her house and commented on its beautiful decor and tranquil ambience. The interior features black and white colour scheme along with coluored details and an ornamental fish tank. While visiting her house, the positioning of the fish tank gave rise to speculation about the principles of Feng Shui.
The principles of Feng Shui emphasizes the balance of energies in the home in order to ensure that it draws only positivity, calmness, and prosperity. In this particular scenario of Tamannaah’s house, her aquarium is rooted in the believes of Feng Shui. According to some experts, water and fish helps attract wealth and ensuring good energy flow. It is even mentioned by Farah Khan that “it seems to be working.”
One of the basic principles of Feng Shui is that of balancing the five elements. This includes the elements of earth, wood, water, fire, and metal. Each element stands for aspects of life including stability, growth, emotions, passion, and structure. In the case of Tamannaah’s house, the aquarium reflects the element of water associated with flow, career success, and wealth.
One of the significant principles of Feng Shui theory is Chi or life energy. In the context of Feng Shui, each object in a house affects the flow of energy. The open, soothing interior design and the clutter-free black and white colour scheme of Tamannaah's flat are thought to enable the smooth movement of Chi.
Commanding Position is yet another principle in Feng Shui. It is about arranging the significant furniture pieces in such a way that one gets an unobstructed view of the entrance but is at the same time not directly aligned with the entrance. Even though it is not specifically mentioned by Tamannaah in her interview, such principles are commonly followed.
The Bagua map too forms an essential part of the principles of Feng Shui. The map segments the entire house into zones related to different life aspects, including prosperity, health, and relationships. Often, designers apply this map to determine the placement of décor elements.