Sunil Grover wins hearts after sleeping on Ganga ghat pavement in viral video

Comedian Sunil Grover, who is famous for portraying many legendary characters on the small screen such as Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, is now back to making waves on the Internet. However, this time he did not manage to impress anyone by performing his impeccable impersonation acts; it was his humble self-realisation which made people notice him.
On his Instagram account, Sunil uploaded a very serene video of himself laying down on a shredded mat right next to a riverbank pavement at night. In fact, there were some other ordinary believers sleeping outside as well. All Sunil did was add the caption “Taare Zameen Par” to his movie-like picture and accompanied it with the song Jai Kar Mahakal.
Though the actor did not reveal any official information about the place he chose for shooting, many of his keen fans guessed that he was most likely to shoot the video in a Ganga ghat in either Rishikesh or Haridwar.
The reaction from the social media world was evenly split, aptly illustrating Sunil’s special bond with the masses. Dozens of fans flocked to leave comments extolling his groundedness and knack for maintaining an effortless connection to his roots despite his stardom in the industry.
But given the comedic streak associated with Sunil, there were several followers who simply couldn’t help themselves from responding with dry humour. There were some humorous comments about how all he had to do now was wait for the camera to stop rolling to head straight to a luxurious hotel, while others gently pointed out that he usually saved these moments to be captured by the paparazzi.
This viral post certainly isn’t the first time that Sunil has gone all rustic. The actor previously amused the internet world by posting videos of himself making rotis on an old-fashioned mud oven and washing clothes at a road side hand pump set against classic songs from the ’60s era. Next up for the versatile star is an appearance in the movie Vvan: Force of the Forest with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.