Sunil Grover wins hearts after sleeping on Ganga ghat pavement in viral video

Comedian Sunil Grover, who is famous for portraying many legendary characters on the small screen such as Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, is now back to making waves on the Internet. However, this time he did not manage to impress anyone by performing his impeccable impersonation acts; it was his humble self-realisation which made people notice him.

Sunil Grover spends a night under the open sky

On his Instagram account, Sunil uploaded a very serene video of himself laying down on a shredded mat right next to a riverbank pavement at night. In fact, there were some other ordinary believers sleeping outside as well. All Sunil did was add the caption “Taare Zameen Par” to his movie-like picture and accompanied it with the song Jai Kar Mahakal.