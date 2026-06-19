Angel Forecast (June 19 to June 25, 2026): Read what the Angels have in store for you

A positive phase is taking shape, opening the door to growth, insight, and steady progress. Stay receptive to subtle signs and inner guidance, as they can help steer you in the right direction. Have faith in the natural flow of events—opportunities meant for you are beginning to fall into place.
Stand up for what you believe in, have confidence in yourself, and claim your personal power. People may suggest otherwise, but you must know what you are made of. You worry too much about your future, which is unnecessary. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release feelings of regret, guilt, or worry to your guardian angels.
On the work front, do what you love. This is a time of great personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Working with others in a cooperative manner will bring excellent results.
Lucky colour: Royal blue
What you sow is what you reap. When you give, you shall also receive. This week, you may be resistant to change. You need to monitor your expenses and avoid being extreme in the way you save or spend your money.
On the work front, determination and self-control will lead to great career advancement. Be prepared to be applauded and acknowledged by those around you. This is the time to think outside the box, as you are finally free from procrastination. Make a courageous choice to change your lifestyle and circumstances.
Overwhelming emotions may blur your vision and prevent you from seeing the future clearly for a while. Stay calm and focus on your breathing.
Lucky colour: Bright pink
Lucky are those who have the love and unconditional support of their loved ones. This is the week to make choices from your heart. For those in committed relationships, this week will further strengthen your bond with your partner.
The power of love is far greater than you realise and will help you overcome hurdles and obstacles. In your professional life, you can achieve anything right now. Go after what you want, as you have the ability to attract helpful and supportive people.
Something toxic will be released from your life for good this week. You will grow from the experience, as time heals all wounds.
Lucky colour: Purple, lavender
This week, you can free yourself from clichés, old habits, toxic patterns, and much more. Make a courageous decision and open the gates to new opportunities. Old bonds and familiar patterns may try to pull you backwards—do not give in.
Release the past, as a more enriching future is on its way. Let go and let God handle it. You may be required to complete paperwork or expand your knowledge and skills. Consider pursuing additional education, training, or guidance from an expert.
Lucky colour: Brown, white
Nurture yourself and those you love with your Midas touch. You have the ability to make anything look more beautiful and valuable. Your practical and wise advice will be greatly appreciated this week.
A new emotional situation is emerging, and messages regarding relationships or social invitations may arise. Trust your intuition. For those expecting a salary increase or preparing for retirement, there is good news ahead.
Your financial needs will be taken care of by the universe in recognition of the hard work you have contributed over the years.
Lucky colour: Green
Congratulations! Your hard work is being recognised, and you are the talk of the town. It is time to move on to your next project. Awards, scholarships, or promotions are on the cards.
A positive new emotional experience is appearing on the horizon. Fulfilling romantic relationships and deep, lasting spiritual insights are entering your life. It may be time to take your relationship to the next level. If you are planning a family, your good times have begun.
Lucky colour: Teal green
It is time to be truthful, perceptive, analytical, and direct. An exciting challenge is arising, and you have what it takes to succeed. Review contracts and documents very carefully before signing them.
On the work front, keep your focus on the bigger picture and leave the minor details to others. Your experience will lead you to great success, and your genuine concern for others will be the icing on the cake.
A very happy ending will lead to a new beginning. A karmic cycle is coming to a conclusion this week, bringing an end to a toxic pattern that has repeatedly appeared in your life. This is a time of spiritual growth, so expect the unexpected.
Lucky colour: Rust, orange
Your determination and self-control will lead to significant career advancement and place you on a strong academic or professional pedestal. Wait until everyone acknowledges your success.
If you do not stand up for what you believe in, others may overpower you. Have confidence and claim your personal power—you have earned it. Fortunately, there are people willing to offer their unconditional love and support because they believe in your dreams, vision, and, most importantly, in you.
Lucky colour: Aqua blue
Work on your fears, as this is the time to improve your plans and address your deepest apprehensions. Listen to your intuition for accurate guidance and be aware of enemies in disguise.
Face your fears and grow stronger through them. This is not the time to sweep important issues under the carpet. Follow your heart, as the unconditional love and blessings of your home and family will guide you this week.
There is light at the end of the tunnel. Breathe a sigh of relief and begin making new travel plans. Relocation or travel opportunities for a better future are on the cards.
Lucky colour: Mustard, copper, brown
Follow your passion, as you are ready for any challenge. Opportunities for excitement and adventure are coming your way. A wonderful new idea is taking shape in your mind.
Do not allow minor obstacles to hinder your progress. Improve your communication skills with others. Your strength and grace lie in your kindness, self-confidence, and ability to forgive.
Your power and presence may intimidate some people around you. Do not let this concern you—keep moving forward in life.
Lucky colour: All shades of green and grey
Everything in life happens for a reason. Release any sense of regret and embrace the new opportunities for happiness that the universe is offering you. Look for the silver lining and learn to be grateful.
It is time to release the past, as you are now ready to grow from previous experiences. Time heals all wounds, and you must finally let go of toxic memories and situations.
You worry too much about the future, which is completely unnecessary. Focus your thoughts only on the outcomes you desire. Release feelings of regret, guilt, or worry to your angels, as you are on the right path.
Lucky colour: Turquoise blue
This is your lucky week, as there is so much to be grateful for. Financial success, along with the promise of a rich and rewarding family life, is beginning to manifest.
You worry too much about your future, but the universe has wonderful plans for you. Focus your thoughts only on the outcomes you desire, and you shall receive whatever you have been manifesting.
New partnerships will bring excellent results. It is important to be on the same wavelength as your partner, as this alignment will bring significant financial abundance in the future.
Lucky colour: Yellow, orange