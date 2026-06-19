Angel Forecast (June 19 to June 25, 2026): Read what the Angels have in store for you

What you sow is what you reap. When you give, you shall also receive. This week, you may be resistant to change. You need to monitor your expenses and avoid being extreme in the way you save or spend your money.

On the work front, determination and self-control will lead to great career advancement. Be prepared to be applauded and acknowledged by those around you. This is the time to think outside the box, as you are finally free from procrastination. Make a courageous choice to change your lifestyle and circumstances.

Overwhelming emotions may blur your vision and prevent you from seeing the future clearly for a while. Stay calm and focus on your breathing.

Lucky colour: Bright pink