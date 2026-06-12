Angel Forecast (June 12 to June 18, 2026): Discover what the Angels have in store for you

A period of positive energy is unfolding, bringing opportunities for growth, clarity, and meaningful progress. Pay attention to intuitive nudges and unexpected signs, as they may guide you toward the right decisions. Trust the timing of events, as what is meant for you is beginning to align naturally.
The universe is encouraging you not to worry so much. Everything will truly be alright. There are wonderful things in store for you, and this difficult period shall pass. Beating yourself up will only reduce your ability to move forward. You already know that waking in the night with feelings of despair only feeds negativity. True strength comes from within. Do not rely on others’ opinions to define your worth. Believe in yourself, value your life, and help others to appreciate theirs too.
Lucky colour: Leafy green
New love energy is on the cards. Old relationships or new beginnings may blossom, bringing a sense of fresh starts and renewed ambition. If you have been considering starting or expanding your family, this is a favourable time. Discipline will be important in directing your energy. A major opportunity is present, and your intuition is urging you to act. Your worries about the future are unnecessary; this phase shall pass, and better things are ahead.
Lucky colour: Red
A strong masculine influence is approaching. Traditional concerns may come to the forefront, and questions of control or ownership could arise in close relationships. Growth energy surrounds you; financially, improvement is possible if you remain open. A better-paid or exciting new job may present itself. You may currently feel on hold while awaiting others’ decisions. Use this time to understand your position. Stay calm and trust that change will come; forcing outcomes will not help.
Lucky colour: Maroon
You are entering a period in which your confidence and abilities will flourish. You may find yourself more persuasive, able to complete complex tasks with ease and finesse. This is a time to focus your determination on manifesting results in the material world. Take control and move in your chosen direction. Protect yourself from negativity around you. Rewards, expansion, and new beginnings are ahead.
Lucky colour: Yellow
The ghosts of the past may resurface. Welcome them, as they still have lessons to teach you. Unresolved issues, old memories, and past regrets may come to mind. You may unexpectedly encounter people from your past or reflect on earlier times. Do not dwell on missed opportunities; trust that everything has unfolded as it should. Accept the karmic cycle and prepare for what lies ahead.
Lucky colour: Wine red
The universe is currently in your favour. Rewards, recognition, and expansion are indicated. You are making extra effort to connect with others, and this will not go unnoticed. Camaraderie and possible career advancement or a new position are on the horizon. This should be a period of encouragement and positive development.
Lucky colour: Lemon green, white
Be persistent yet gentle, and face challenges with clarity and courage. Examine your anxieties honestly and dismantle them through understanding. Gentle persuasion will bring strong results. Important decisions are required now. Your efforts to bridge gaps with others will be rewarded. Hard work on the professional front is likely to be appreciated, with potential for a pay rise or promotion. This may be a bumpy but ultimately successful path.
Lucky colour: Purple
You once enjoyed being busy, but now the workload may feel overwhelming. This is a significant learning curve. Unexpected help may arrive from someone you would not anticipate. Now is the time for focused action rather than delay or overthinking. Procrastination will not serve you. Action is what matters most at this time.
Lucky colour: Royal blue
There has been a shift in matters of both the heart and finances. A new period of stability allows you to regain balance after recent changes. The pressure has eased, and life may begin to feel more naturally rewarding. Your efforts are likely to bring good results. If you have been seeking change, this is a fortunate phase for you.
Lucky colour: Pink
A surge of emotional energy and new beginnings is manifesting. You may have encountered something or someone that has re-energised you. There is ambition, hope, and a strong desire for fresh starts, possibly even regarding family matters. With support from loved ones, you are experiencing a positive phase. Avoid overindulgence, as it may lead to guilt later.
Lucky colour: Orange
Now is the time to take control of material matters. Clear out what you no longer need and strengthen areas that feel unstable. Financial matters may benefit from attention and refinement. You are entering a phase of hope and fulfilment, where inspiration and positive change are likely. Although letting go of the old may feel difficult, it is necessary for growth and renewal.
Lucky colour: Yellow, teal green
You can finally step away from recent pressures and spend time with friends, which will help ease stress. Problems can be addressed later with a clearer mind. Be mindful of potential work or health matters that may resurface. Take care of your wellbeing and allow yourself time to rest. Financially and emotionally, you are in a stable position, so there is no need to rush decisions.
Lucky colour: Red, saffron