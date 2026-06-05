Angel Forecast (June 5 to June 11, 2026): Discover what the Angels have in store for you

You have worked hard, haven't you? Isn't it wonderful to feel that you have truly learned something precious along the way? You are in a powerful position now. Although you may not be running the nation, what you now know can never be taken away from you. Your knowledge and skills will take you far.

This is not the right time to make important decisions. Instead, it is far better to put things on hold. You need to wait until the situation becomes clearer, and that will only happen once the dust has settled. Avoid making commitments until next weekend. In the meantime, prepare yourself to be ready for whatever needs to be done when the true issue becomes apparent.

If you wish to fight for justice, then do so. Do not give up easily, as the final verdict will be in your favour. Read all documents thoroughly before signing them. Standing up for your honour and your choices is the right path forward. The universe promises balance and harmony, but only after you have settled outstanding issues with those around you.

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Lucky colour: Fuchsia pink