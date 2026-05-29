Angel Forecast (May 29 to June 4, 2026): Discover what the angels have in store for you

The stars signal a gentle season of transition for all zodiac signs. Change unfolds softly, guiding you toward growth you didn’t expect but are ready for. As old patterns loosen, new opportunities quietly step in. Trust the timing of the universe—what is shifting now is aligning you with a path that feels more authentic, more expansive, and more yours.
Take some time off and recover from your physical and mental ailments. The recovery will be smooth and the results will become evident in the coming months. On the work and financial front, the wheel of fortune is moving in your favour. Expect major changes and action, as delays will finally come to an end. Discipline will be important. Your worries regarding the future are unnecessary and stem from a lack of confidence. Embrace the changes.
Lucky colour: Red
Finances are steady and are likely to improve further this week. Focus your thoughts only on how you wish to manifest abundance. Travel plans will work out in your favour. Enjoy your holidays and avoid stress. You will be required to make some important decisions. Make them swiftly, as overanalysing situations will not help. Count your blessings, as the universe is rewarding you for your patience and perseverance.
Lucky colour: Teal green
Gemini
Nostalgia may have you firmly in its grip. Reassessing your past is beneficial, as it will help you understand what still needs resolution. Appreciate the changes and avoid punishing yourself for past mistakes. True power comes from within. Flattery may soothe the ego, but it is not healthy for the soul. Do not rely on the opinions of others to feel worthy. Believe in your own value and remain true to your dreams. There is a major power struggle on the work front. Stay alert and come up with a solid backup plan. This is a time to test your courage.
Lucky colour: Green
Cancer
Recharge your hopes, as a new beginning awaits. Nothing in life happens without a little drama. Prepare yourself for mental and emotional stress, as an unexpected revelation regarding someone may cause grief. Stay grounded and avoid making hasty decisions. Focus your thoughts only on what you wish to manifest. Move forward with a forgiving heart.
Lucky colour: Navy blue
Leo
You are entering a blessed phase filled with new hope and its greatest companion — fulfilment. You will feel inspired and energised. Get a grip on your finances and let go of what you no longer need. While your financial situation remains stable and income continues steadily, take some time to fine-tune your plans. Stop avoiding tasks, as every penny counts. Reflection may make you nostalgic, but revisiting the past can help improve the future.
Lucky colour: Wine red
A new beginning in teamwork and relationships is indicated. Loving unions, peace, harmony, and easy decision-making will prevail this week. This is a joyful and affectionate period where relationships are likely to run smoothly. On the financial front, investments made earlier may not yield the expected results. This may disappoint you initially, but upon reflection, you will realise external geopolitical factors are responsible. Stay calm, be wise, and remain grateful for what you have. You will have plenty of opportunities to reinvest in the future with better outcomes. Focus on your health, as you may feel drained and under the weather. Staying hydrated and getting proper rest will aid your recovery.
Lucky colour: White, peach
The wheel of fortune favours you now. Prepare yourself for new changes, movement, relocations, and abundance. On the personal front, you may feel slightly unsettled despite nothing being particularly wrong. You may long for change even though you once craved the stability and security you currently have. Concerns about the direction of a relationship may arise. Trust the divine process. You may feel that someone loves you more deeply than you love them. Reflect honestly on your own role in the situation. Good times are approaching. A beautiful feeling of being loved and loving someone unconditionally is manifesting. All the blessings the universe can offer are making their way towards you. Spread kindness and joy, as giving back to the universe will amplify your blessings and balance your karma for the future.
Lucky colour: Yellow, indigo
The wheel of fortune favours you now. Prepare yourself for new changes, movement, relocations, and abundance. On the personal front, you may feel slightly unsettled despite nothing being particularly wrong. You may long for change even though you once craved the stability and security you currently have. Concerns about the direction of a relationship may arise. Trust the divine process. You may feel that someone loves you more deeply than you love them. Reflect honestly on your own role in the situation. Good times are approaching. A beautiful feeling of being loved and loving someone unconditionally is manifesting. All the blessings the universe can offer are making their way towards you. Spread kindness and joy, as giving back to the universe will amplify your blessings and balance your karma for the future.
Lucky colour: Yellow, indigo
You may currently find yourself in an existential fog, questioning the purpose of life and your place in it. However, you are far more than a random point in life’s matrix. Take time to care for yourself — rest, get a massage, read a spiritual or motivational book, and reconnect with your inner self. One of the best ways to deal with these feelings is by sharing your wonderful sense of humour with others. You may feel as though your fate is temporarily in someone else’s hands, leaving you in a position of waiting. Use this period to gain perspective and understanding. Stay calm and trust that change is coming. Positive developments are just around the corner. On the work front, there is a steep learning curve ahead. You must learn to delegate responsibilities, or you risk becoming overwhelmed and heading in a direction you never intended. Seek guidance and do not hesitate to ask for help.
Lucky colour: Red, maroon
You may currently find yourself in an existential fog, questioning the purpose of life and your place in it. However, you are far more than a random point in life’s matrix. Take time to care for yourself — rest, get a massage, read a spiritual or motivational book, and reconnect with your inner self. One of the best ways to deal with these feelings is by sharing your wonderful sense of humour with others. You may feel as though your fate is temporarily in someone else’s hands, leaving you in a position of waiting. Use this period to gain perspective and understanding. Stay calm and trust that change is coming. Positive developments are just around the corner. On the work front, there is a steep learning curve ahead. You must learn to delegate responsibilities, or you risk becoming overwhelmed and heading in a direction you never intended. Seek guidance and do not hesitate to ask for help.
Lucky colour: Red, maroon
You may currently find yourself in an existential fog, questioning the purpose of life and your place in it. However, you are far more than a random point in life’s matrix. Take time to care for yourself — rest, get a massage, read a spiritual or motivational book, and reconnect with your inner self. One of the best ways to deal with these feelings is by sharing your wonderful sense of humour with others. You may feel as though your fate is temporarily in someone else’s hands, leaving you in a position of waiting. Use this period to gain perspective and understanding. Stay calm and trust that change is coming. Positive developments are just around the corner. On the work front, there is a steep learning curve ahead. You must learn to delegate responsibilities, or you risk becoming overwhelmed and heading in a direction you never intended. Seek guidance and do not hesitate to ask for help.
Lucky colour: Red, maroon
This period is about determination, discipline, and using your willpower to create results in the material world. Take control, hold the reins firmly, and move forward with confidence. Ensure that you are steering your life in the direction you truly wish to go. Protect yourself from the negativity of others. Financial concerns may feel overwhelming at present, leaving you stretched and anxious about the future. Remember that your greatest enemy — and your strongest ally — is the power of your imagination. Avoid imagining the worst-case scenarios. New ideas will emerge, helping you recover and improve your circumstances in the coming days. Do not worry, as the universe will soon favour you. This is a time for patience, planning, and perseverance.
Lucky colour: Orange, brown