Angel Forecast (May 29 to June 4, 2026): Discover what the angels have in store for you

You may currently find yourself in an existential fog, questioning the purpose of life and your place in it. However, you are far more than a random point in life’s matrix. Take time to care for yourself — rest, get a massage, read a spiritual or motivational book, and reconnect with your inner self. One of the best ways to deal with these feelings is by sharing your wonderful sense of humour with others. You may feel as though your fate is temporarily in someone else’s hands, leaving you in a position of waiting. Use this period to gain perspective and understanding. Stay calm and trust that change is coming. Positive developments are just around the corner. On the work front, there is a steep learning curve ahead. You must learn to delegate responsibilities, or you risk becoming overwhelmed and heading in a direction you never intended. Seek guidance and do not hesitate to ask for help.

Lucky colour: Red, maroon