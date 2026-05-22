Angel Forecast (May 22 to May 28, 2026): Read what the Angels have in store for you

The stars don’t dictate your path, but they do create space for clarity. Angel’s forecast this week offers a calm moment to slow down, reflect on where you are, and gently realign with where you’re headed. Through shifting moods, small wins, and unexpected turns, it’s a reminder that you already carry the strength and awareness needed to navigate whatever comes next.
Should you need help, ask for it. Do not hesitate, as help is nearby. Follow your creative passions and co-operate with others, as this will bring you good results. Your opinion matters, so stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power with ease. Meditation during this time will bring clarity to your thoughts. Sleep as much as possible, as your body, mind and soul are under emotional and physical fatigue.
Lucky colour: Tangerine
Good luck favours you now. This is your time to celebrate your hard work in the form of abundant rewards and appreciation from everyone around you. Release yourself from burdensome situations and enjoy this magical moment. Life is wonderful for those who thrive through the power of positive thinking. Celebrate this glorious phase in your life, as you are receiving blessings from the universe after all the hard work you have put in.
On a personal note, it is time for you to follow your heart and do what brings you joy. With the love and support of family, home and friends, you can now embark upon a new journey while trusting your psychic abilities.
Lucky colour: Golden yellow
This week, wisdom and objectivity are of prime importance to you. Stay in your integrity whilst handling a situation that will require honest and open communication. Yes, it is safe for you to trust the people who are offering their undivided attention and support.
You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Stop undermining your own potential. Follow your creative passions, as working in a team will bring you excellent results. Both in your personal and professional life, you need to stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence whilst claiming your personal power. This is going to be a challenging week with rewarding outcomes.
Lucky colour: White
A wonderful week lies ahead for you. Make a wish, and your dreams may soon become reality. A joyful time with family, friends and colleagues is indicated.
You can manifest the life you desire, and what you need will appear almost magically, so choose your wishes wisely. There is a successful new beginning for many. Your power and success may intimidate certain people around you, but do not worry, as the universe is in your favour. The power of forgiveness is far greater than the power of anger.
Lucky colours: Purple, Salmon pink
It takes a great deal of courage to consciously bring about life-changing experiences. You can be free, provided you make courageous choices to change your life situation. For many people, the solution to a problem will come only through objective compromise. Self-control and patience are important aspects of life that cannot be ignored.
With forgiving and healing energy towards those who have been unsupportive in the past, it is now time for you to make important decisions. Be clear about what you want and take action accordingly. A need for detoxification is strongly indicated.
Lucky colours: 7 Chakras for 7 days, starting from Red
Release yourself from whatever is holding you back in order to make life-changing decisions. Detox your body, mind and soul before making important choices. Your worries regarding the future are based upon a lack of self-confidence and are completely unnecessary.
A positive new emotional experience will manifest this week, along with deep and lasting spiritual insights. You can now welcome love and romance into your life. Life is all about perspective, and there are better ways of handling situations. Pause for reflection and listen carefully to the other person’s point of view before making any decisions.
Lucky colours: Yellow
Patience pays. The time to receive your manifested abundance has arrived. Release yourself from burdensome situations of the past and enjoy the present moment. On the work front, it is time to take action for a greater cause with passion and determination.
Trust your intuitive powers, as they will instinctively guide you towards your goals. A dream-come-true situation is manifesting. Believe in yourself. The end of a difficult phase is finally near.
Lucky colours: Maroon, Aqua blue
Congratulations, you have done a wonderful job, and it is now time to move on to the next project. Awards, rewards and scholarships will be the highlights of this phase. Before making important decisions, detox your body, mind and soul. Objective compromise is imperative.
Stop doubting your potential. The love and support of your family and friends will make your journey smoother and easier.
Lucky colours: Sea green
A great deal of activity is lined up this week, bringing sudden and immediate results. It is important to maintain healthy communication with others. Wonderful new ideas are coming your way. Do not allow small obstacles to hinder your progress.
Clear up any communication issues if required. Everything will improve once you make a firm decision. Overanalysing situations is unnecessary. Instead, seek compromise and balance.
Lucky colours: Sunset yellow, White
Life is wonderful, and you will thrive through the power of positive thinking. The success you receive this week will inspire many around you. Wonderful new ideas and suggestions are making their way towards you.
Stay in your integrity, as a situation will require honest and open communication. Seek divine guidance during this crucial phase of your life. Consider an alternative approach and surround yourself with wise teachers and supportive friends.
Lucky colours: Lavender, Grey
It is important to maintain balance this week. Working on multiple jobs or projects simultaneously may feel intimidating; however, as long as you make work and life enjoyable, this will become an exciting and fulfilling phase.
It would be advisable to make choices from your heart this week. If you are in love or emotionally connected with someone, this is the right time to nurture that bond. Insights gained through quiet meditation will guide you from within. Committed partnerships will prove fruitful and rewarding.
Lucky colours: Teal green, Olive green, Brown
You have invested wisely in the past. Have patience with yourself and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and begin making plans for your next endeavours. A great deal of activity is predicted, bringing sudden and immediate results.
It is important to maintain strong communication skills this week. Make a wish, and your dreams may soon become reality. The universe is promising blessings and fulfilment during this phase. This will be a joyful period of life, as all your hard work is finally going to pay off.
Lucky colours: Sandy brown, Tan