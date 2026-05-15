Angel Forecast (May 15 to May 21, 2026): Read what the Angels have in store for you

The stars may not have all the answers, but they do offer a moment to pause, reflect, and reconnect with yourself. This week’s reading is here to guide you through the highs, lows, and everything in between, with a little reassurance, a little wisdom, and the reminder that you’re more capable than you think.
Love and blessings fill your life. Harmonious relationships with family members, with the promise of a happily ever after, are on the cards. Trust your powerful psychic insights. Reflection and meditation will provide valuable information about life, career, and relationships. Be at peace with yourself and others around you, as a situation will arise that will require patience. Staying away from other people’s drama is the best option.
Lucky colour : Orange
An exciting new challenge arises. You have what it takes to succeed. Review your contracts and documents very thoroughly before making decisions. Your passion for your work and skills will be the highlight of this week. New launches, upgrading your skills, and working cooperatively with others will bring you popularity. On the personal front, let go of the past and allow yourself to heal.
Lucky colour : Ink blue
Stop comparing your past with the present. Everything happens for a reason. Release any sense of regret and embrace opportunities for happiness. Look for the silver lining in order to stay positive. Your power lies in your faith in God, which may intimidate others; however, you must continue on your righteous journey. On the work front, this is your time to take action for a greater cause. Trust your intuitive powers over the advice of others. Do what you love, as this is a time of great personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Working cooperatively with others will bring you great applause.
Lucky colour : Fuchsia pink
This is your time to fight for justice and equality. If delays and geopolitical situations around you have demotivated your life purpose, do not give up so easily. A ruling will be made in your favour; a little more patience is required. On the work front, this is the time to act upon your plans. Creativity will be rewarded with luxury and abundance. You are a happy and content person. Nothing in your life has come easily to you; however, you have the ability to thrive through the power of positive thinking. Keep inspiring others. You can be a great motivational speaker.
Lucky colour : Yellow
Congratulations on a job well done. It is time to move to the next stage of your life or project. On the work front, you can expect awards, scholarships, and promotions this week. For those suffering in toxic relationships, whether at work or in personal life, it is time to finally cut your cords. Release your attachment to outcomes and consider a more uplifting approach. A painful and toxic situation will come to an end this week, and you will finally be free. Embrace the new opportunities for happiness that will follow. Put the past behind you. Good luck.
Lucky colour : Sunrise yellow
It is time to celebrate your success and new beginnings. Release yourself from burdensome situations and enjoy the present moment. Your worries about the future are unnecessary. If there is any tension in your mind, be assured it is all in your imagination. Focus only on the outcome you desire. Release feelings of regret, guilt, or worry to your angels. Your dreams will be fulfilled. Your hard work will pay off, and you will taste success. Indulging in some retail therapy is a well-earned and well-deserved gift to yourself—buying a new car, a pad, expensive electronics, or gold jewellery is foreseen.
Lucky colours : White, red
Do not allow the demons of the past to haunt you. If you have trust issues due to past experiences, be assured they will not repeat. On the work front, your plans will work out very well. Professional and financial success is guaranteed. Invest your resources wisely. This is going to be a lucky week in terms of financial abundance, as new resources of money, time, and support are opening up. A job change or promotion is on the cards.
Lucky colours : Salmon pink, beige
Joy that comes through spiritual growth is the ultimate form of awakening. Listen to the guidance of your inner conscience. Meditation will help you through inner turmoil. Trust your powerful psychic insights. Invoking the Goddess and grounding your energies will lead you to the guidance you have been seeking. With the love and support of family and loved ones, you will see wonderful and glorious days ahead.
Lucky colours : Dark green, sea blue
Life is all about perspective. What is half full for you may be half empty for others. There are better ways of handling situations. Taking everyone’s opinion and pausing for reflection before making important decisions is the best way forward. You are blessed with passion and opportunities—make the best use of these gifts. With a sense of wonder, this is your time to do something phenomenal in a creative field. Working alone may not be the best option, and you must review all details before proceeding.
Lucky colours : Red, black
On the work front, you have made excellent progress in the past. It is time to take the next step forward. Expect major appreciation and applause from your professional circle. Your experience and wisdom will take your business and personal life to greater heights. This is a time for focusing on your career rather than relationships. Follow your creative passion, as you will be ready to face any challenges ahead. New opportunities for excitement and adventure are manifesting.
Lucky colours : Brown, beige
This week brings a flurry of activity where wisdom and objectivity are important. Staying true to your integrity while handling situations that require honest and open communication is essential. Everything happens for a reason, so release regret and embrace the golden opportunity the universe is offering you. Look for the silver lining and you will find happiness. If something has been bothering you in your personal life, you have now broken free from it. All you need to do is make a courageous choice to change your situation.
Lucky colours : Magenta, brown
Finally, you will have ample reasons to celebrate life this week. A happy announcement regarding relationships or improvements in your life will give you cause for joy. A new emotional situation is arising that requires your full attention. Seeking divine guidance will be the best way forward. There is so much to be grateful for, as all your financial needs will be fulfilled and the universe promises you a healthy and enriched future.
Lucky colours : White, grey, lavender