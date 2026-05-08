Angel Forecast (May 8 to May 14, 2026): Read what the Angels have in store for you

As the week unfolds, we’re tuning into the universe for a little cosmic clarity. Think of this reading as your gentle reminder from above—serving comfort, insight, and a bit of “you’ve got this” energy to help you stay grounded in the now and brave about what’s next.
Face your inner fears as the Universe is offering you the opportunity to improvise your plans. Listen to your intuition for accurate guidance. The wheel of fortune favours you now. New beginnings and the end of delays are on the cards. A change in direction will offer freedom and happiness. The solution to your problems lies in objective compromise. Self-control and patience will pay off. With a forgiving and healing energy, move on.
Lucky colours: Purple, golden
Congratulations! You have done a wonderful job in the past and now it is time to move on to the next project. You have the power to reach greater heights. Awards, scholarships and promotions are waiting for you. Some decisions will require immediate action. Choose logic over emotions. Changes will be sudden and in your favour. A new emotional situation is manifesting. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will be the highlight. Trust your intuitive powers.
Lucky colours: Royal blue, teal green
A challenge you can resolve. Withdraw from the drama of others. Have patience with yourself and those around you. There are better courses of action available to handle this situation. Working alone may not be the best solution. Review all your details before proceeding. Stay determined and move forward. Be prepared for any possibilities, as geopolitical situations may change the outcome.
Lucky colours: Copper, rust orange
It is about time to take action. Great passion for a great cause. Trust your instincts, as they will guide you. A positive new emotional experience is manifesting. Fulfilling romantic relationships with deep and lasting spiritual insights are indicated. All your material needs will be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. A visit to a temple or a holy shrine of your faith will amplify your blessings.
Lucky colours: Pink, light lavender
A new emotional situation is manifesting. Messages regarding social invitations and relationships are coming to the forefront. Trust your intuitive powers. If in doubt or feeling low, seek guidance from an expert. Chances of attracting negative energy are high. Help is near, provided you ask for it. Do not worry about the future. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release feelings of regret and worry to your Ascended Masters.
Lucky colours: Sandy brown, dark blue, black
There is light at the end of the tunnel. Breathe a sigh of relief and make new plans. Relocation or travel will be in your favour. If you have been in a toxic relationship, this is the time to release the past. You will grow from this situation as time heals all wounds. Once your ties with the past are cut, this will mark the beginning of a happy ending in your karmic life. As your karmic cycle comes full circle this week, new spiritual growth and intuition will be heightened.
Lucky colours: Royal blue, golden
In life, it is very important to stay determined while moving forward. You need to be prepared for any possibilities. Environmental activism or geopolitical causes may change the course of your life. On the work front, you need to release the past and let bygones be bygones. A more enriching future lies ahead. Be aware of your surroundings. You can achieve anything you set your heart on. Go after what you want, as you have the ability to attract helpful people, not only for yourself but for others as well.
Lucky colours: Beige, leafy green, deep copper
Yes, it is safe for you to trust people. You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passion, as working in a team will bring great results. With determination and self-control, you will see great success and career advancement. Your success will be acknowledged by many around you. Everything in life happens for a reason. Release regret and embrace opportunities for happiness. Comparing your past with the present is not the right way forward. Look for the silver lining and learn to be happy.
Lucky colours: Pista green, white, black
There is so much to be grateful for. Financial success and the promise of a comfortable retirement are indicated. A rich and rewarding family life is on the cards. On the professional front, stability and efficiency are your two strongest pillars. You need to take charge of situations for your plans to work as expected. On a personal note, embrace your inner child. New friendships and relationships will bring out a playful side in you. Relive joyful moments and be happy.
Lucky colours: Sea green, purple
It is time for celebrations! Abundant rewards for your patience and hard work are coming your way. Release yourself from burdensome situations. Moving into a new home is on the cards for many. Your powerful psychic insights will be heightened this week. Self-reflection and meditation will provide valuable clarity. Be at ease. A challenging situation may arise on the work front, so it is advisable to do your homework before proceeding. Avoid any legal or financial transactions this week.
Lucky colours: Royal blue, lemon green
There is so much to be grateful for. Financial success and the promise of a secure future are indicated by the Universe. A rich and rewarding family life, along with the blessings of your loved ones, is assured. However, on a personal note, it is important to maintain balance. Managing multiple responsibilities or roles may feel overwhelming. As long as you keep your emotions in check and bring joy into your life, this phase will pass. You will have ample reasons to celebrate life this week, surrounded by friends and loved ones.
Lucky colours: Sea green, beige, white
Determination and self-control will lead to career advancement. Your success story will be widely recognised. Trust your powerful psychic insights this week and rely on your intuition over others’ opinions. As you continue to put your best foot forward, it is important to maintain balance in life. Managing multiple responsibilities or emotions may feel overwhelming. However, something better awaits you ahead. Surrender your worries and desires to the Universe. Life may have been challenging in recent months, but a major shift in your destiny is approaching. Your hard work and faith in the divine will bring rewarding outcomes.
Lucky colours: Golden, white, black
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