Angel Forecast (May 1 to May 7, 2026): Here’s what the Angels have in store for you

Our weekly Angelic message is here to provide a quiet moment of reflection. Discover a blend of comfort and inspiration designed to ground you in peace today and empower your path for tomorrow.
Your strength lies in your dignity and self-confidence. Do not get carried away, and be aware of toxic people who may pretend to be your well-wishers but are enemies in disguise. Face your inner fears and grow stronger through them. Trust your intuitive powers over others’ suggestions. If you have been fighting a legal battle or standing up for your rights, do not give up. The ruling will be in your favour. Patience and perseverance will pay off, both in your personal and professional life.
Lucky colour: Royal blue
New beginnings await. Welcome this new chapter in your life and make a conscious effort to forgive and forget the past. Time is a great healer. With a compassionate review of the past, move on. Someone with good intentions and financial abundance will approach you. Their interest in you will keep you in high spirits. New romantic, spiritual and emotional experiences are being manifested.
Lucky colour: Sea green
Your humility, extensive knowledge and experience at work will help you make the right choices. This is a time for your career rather than relationships. New opportunities for scholarships and further pursuit of education are being manifested. Time to get to work. Finally, a dream-come-true situation will arrive. Your wishes will come to fruition. Joyful times ahead.
Lucky colour: Dark green
A situation is about to end and you will finally be free to welcome new opportunities for happiness. Put the past behind you and embrace new beginnings. Do not overwork; ask for help to lighten your load. Working too many hours and trying too hard to please others can affect your health. On the personal front, it is time for celebrations. Your hard work will be rewarded. Marriage after many hardships will bring great joy. Release yourself from burdensome situations and embrace the present.
Lucky colours: Bright orange, dark brown
Prepare to travel for work and pleasure. Overseas travel will bring excellent results. Prosperity will arise through wise planning. Many will choose relocation or transfer. Starting a new life brings excitement and uncertainty—embrace both and find your life purpose. An emotionally overwhelming week lies ahead. New romantic and emotionally charged relationships will come to the forefront.
Lucky colours: Beige, rust orange, silver, grey
Your dreams are being fulfilled, and hard work will lead to great success. A love for beautiful things in life may encourage some retail therapy. Treating yourself to something expensive and of interest will be well deserved. All your financial needs are being met in magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness will amplify your blessings. Do not worry about the future; focus only on the outcome you desire. Release feelings of regret, guilt or worry to your guardian angels.
Lucky colours: Bright pink, rose gold
Seek alternative possibilities and therapies for healing past habits and patterns. Look for the magic in life and be aware of overwhelming emotions. At work, you are doing a wonderful job and can expect awards, rewards, scholarships or relocation. Your body needs rest and relief from stress. Meditation and adequate sleep are the best remedies.
Lucky colours: Brown, mauve
Wisdom and objectivity are very important now. Staying in your integrity while handling situations is essential. Maintain honest and open communication with others. Extremes of any form are not advisable. Do not resist change and monitor your expenses. A new life phase may bring relocation or a change of country with loved ones and a few well-wishers. With a forgiving heart and compassionate reflection, move forward.
Lucky colours: Purple, royal blue, white
On the work front, there is stability and efficiency. Take charge of situations in your life, as your ambitious plans will work out as expected. This is a great time for spiritual awakening, as joy through spiritual growth is an ultimate source of happiness and empowerment. Unanswered questions will be resolved through meditation. Face your fears and listen to your intuition for guidance. Be aware of enemies in disguise.
Lucky colours: Light blue, white, brown
A great deal of activity is lined up this week. Changes will be sudden with immediate results. Maintain strong communication with others. You may attract envy or negative attention this week. You do not need to face these challenges alone; help is nearby if you ask for it. Negative thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies. On a personal front, life is wonderful, and you have the power to thrive through positive thinking. Your life story is an inspiration for many.
Lucky colours: Yellow, white, lemon green
Work on inner fears and weaknesses, and seek guidance only from the divine. Trust your intuition and stay away from fake friends. At work, it is time to act on your plans. Creativity will be rewarded with luxurious or abundant resources. Celebrations with friends and family are indicated. A positive karmic ending will lead to happy new beginnings. This is a time to surrender and pray selflessly to the universe.
Lucky colours: Off white, bottle green, aqua blue
It is time to move quickly while choosing logic over emotion. Changes are sudden and in your favour. You will need to make some life-changing decisions this week. Be clear about what you want and take action accordingly. A deep need for detoxification of mind, body and soul is indicated. A big dream of yours will come true. Believe in yourself, as this marks the end of a difficult situation. Hard work and prayers will bring excellent results.
Lucky colour: Maroon, Magenta, Lavender