Looking for a sign? Check out the angelic guidance to help you thrive throughout this week

As the week unfolds, let the wisdom of the heavens light your path. Our latest reading brings you a curated message of comfort and inspiration to help you find peace in the present and courage for the future.
Expect positive changes. Your overwhelming emotions from the past will finally find an outlet. If you are in love, your relationship may move to the next level. Your spiritual connection will be heightened. On the work and financial front, progress and breakthrough results are likely. Maintaining integrity while handling projects and clients is very important.
Lucky colour: Grey
All the effort you’ve made in cutting ties with the past is finally showing results. At work, there is much to accomplish, so plan carefully and move forward with confidence. Your guardian angels are watching over you. There are many reasons to celebrate this week, and your presence will bring joy to friends and family.
Lucky colour: Champagne gold
Stand up for what you believe in, and confidently claim your personal power. At work, your experience and skills will be recognised and rewarded. Make decisions based on your knowledge and seniority. This is a crucial phase in your career, with opportunities to enhance your skills and knowledge. Time to take action.
Lucky colours: White, lavender
A surge of passion, opportunity, and inspiration is coming your way. This is your chance to do something remarkable, with support from the universe. Focus on what you love. Collaboration will bring financial success, and new resources of time, money, and support will emerge. A promotion or job change is likely.
Lucky colours: Rustic, gold
Everything happens for a reason. Let go of regret and embrace new opportunities for happiness. Avoid comparing the past with the present; focus instead on the positive side of things. Financial success and long-term stability are indicated. Practise self-control and patience. A forgiving approach will help you move forward.
Lucky colour: Bright pink
Like a true leader, focus on the bigger picture and leave minor details to others. Your life experiences will guide you towards success. Your kindness and concern for others will be appreciated. At work, don’t take on too much; ask for help when needed. Your efforts will eventually bring rewards, recognition, or promotions.
Lucky colours: Orange, yellow
Now is the time to act on plans you made in the past. Your creativity can bring abundance and luxury. Prioritise rest and reduce stress; meditation and spiritual guidance will help. In your career, bold decisions are needed. Progress depends on shared vision with partners. This is also a favourable time to formalise relationships.
Lucky colours: Olive green, yellow
A busy and eventful week lies ahead, with quick and impactful results. Strong communication will be key. Spiritual growth will boost your confidence and allow you to guide others. Focus on meditation and self-awareness. A new emotional situation may arise, and social invitations will keep your spirits high. The universe is on your side, so move ahead with confidence.
Lucky colour: Teal green
Your strength lies in your kindness. Stay true to your values and learn to forgive and move on. Your success may intimidate others, but your faith and family support will guide you. A dream opportunity is manifesting—believe in yourself and move forward confidently. Helpful people will come into your life at the right time. Thrive through positive thinking.
Lucky colours: Light brown, sunrise yellow
You can free yourself from the past by making a bold decision. The limitations are already gone; you just need to step forward. Emotional pressure from family may cloud your judgement temporarily, but trust those around you. Your energy is high. In love, decisions made from the heart will lead you in the right direction.
Lucky colours: Teal green, bright green
This week brings love, peace, and harmony within family and friendships. At work, take time to reflect and gain new perspectives—there may be better ways to handle situations. It’s good to be different, but avoid constantly stepping out of your comfort zone. Emotionally, you have strong support from someone who understands and uplifts you—value this bond. Lucky colours: Beige, royal blue
A karmic cycle is coming to completion, bringing promise of a bright future. Your spiritual and intuitive abilities will grow stronger. Many of you may begin a new chapter in life. With compassion towards the past, you are ready to move forward. A positive and fulfilling romantic experience is also on the horizon.
Lucky colours: Sea green, aqua blue