Hila and Ethan Klein to get divorced 14 years after marriage amidst cheating allegations

After 14 years of marriage, Hila Klein has finally filed for divorce from Ethan Klein amid rumours that he was involved in an extramarital affair that lasted for more than six months. In the filing, it shows that Hila filed for divorce on November 2, 2026, with October 13 as the date of separation. The divorce petition includes her request for joint custody of their three boys, spousal support, and reimbursement for her legal fees.
Hila and Ethan got married on October 10, 2012. They have three kids together: Theodore, who is seven years old, Bruce, who is four years old, and Sunny, who is two years old. In the divorce document, Hila Klein asked for joint custody of all three kids. She is also seeking financial support from Ethan and wants him to cover her attorney's fees.
Their divorce news came within two weeks following Hila's October 22 Instagram statement, where she detailed how she uncovered the alleged affair of Ethan's. Ethan told her it was a mere kiss to begin with, but he later referred to it as emotional cheating before allegedly confirming the affair, which spanned over six months.
“The betrayal I feel is immeasurable,” Hila wrote in her statement. She said that she has trusted Ethan for 20 years as a husband, father of their kids, and business partner. She also mentioned that she did not yet know all about the claimed affair. Her priority, she said, was taking care of herself and their children while navigating separation and co-parenting.
The divorce also took a toll on the couple's professional career. The H3 Podcast declared an indefinite hiatus before these allegations came to light. This production company confirmed that it would no longer produce content involving Ethan. Expressing support for Hila, the crew stated, “We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way.”