Hila and Ethan Klein to get divorced 14 years after marriage amidst cheating allegations

After 14 years of marriage, Hila Klein has finally filed for divorce from Ethan Klein amid rumours that he was involved in an extramarital affair that lasted for more than six months. In the filing, it shows that Hila filed for divorce on November 2, 2026, with October 13 as the date of separation. The divorce petition includes her request for joint custody of their three boys, spousal support, and reimbursement for her legal fees.

Hila Klein seeks joint custody of three children; here are all the details

Hila and Ethan got married on October 10, 2012. They have three kids together: Theodore, who is seven years old, Bruce, who is four years old, and Sunny, who is two years old. In the divorce document, Hila Klein asked for joint custody of all three kids. She is also seeking financial support from Ethan and wants him to cover her attorney's fees.