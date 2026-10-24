Ethan Klein breaks silence hours after wife Hila’s affair allegations

Ethan Klein has issued his first public statement after his wife, Hila Klein, accused him of infidelity and said they were separating. The YouTuber and H3 Podcast co-host addressed the situation through Instagram Stories on October 23, hours after Hila shared her allegations publicly.
Ethan asked people not to contact his family members seeking comments about the controversy. His statement came amid growing online attention surrounding the couple’s relationship and the future of their jointly built businesses.
“I know a lot of people are understandably looking for a comment from me, but I ask that you please respect my family’s privacy and do not contact them looking for me or asking for their comments,” Ethan wrote in his Instagram Story.
He added that his family members had nothing to do with the situation and said they shared the public’s outrage and disappointment.
Ethan later issued another statement addressing the financial implications of the dispute. He said he was working with Hila to urgently remove his ownership and financial interests from their joint ventures, including the H3 Podcast, Teddy Fresh and Teddy Glow.
Hila publicly accused Ethan of having an affair in an Instagram post on October 22. She said she had been given repeated explanations that she believed were untrue and described the experience as deeply distressing.
According to Hila, Ethan initially dismissed her concerns before eventually admitting to an affair that she alleged had lasted more than six months. She said she was unsure whether she knew the full extent of the relationship. Hila confirmed that she was navigating separation and co-parenting their three sons. She said her immediate priority was taking care of herself and her children.
The allegations prompted a response from the H3 Podcast crew, which said its members would no longer work with Ethan or profit from his involvement. The team expressed support for Hila and described itself as shocked and heartbroken by the developments.
Ethan had announced an indefinite hiatus for the H3 Podcast shortly before Hila’s allegations became public. The show’s future remains uncertain as the couple’s separation and the crew’s decision raise questions about its next steps.