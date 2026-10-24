Ethan Klein breaks silence hours after wife Hila’s affair allegations

Ethan Klein has issued his first public statement after his wife, Hila Klein, accused him of infidelity and said they were separating. The YouTuber and H3 Podcast co-host addressed the situation through Instagram Stories on October 23, hours after Hila shared her allegations publicly.

Ethan asked people not to contact his family members seeking comments about the controversy. His statement came amid growing online attention surrounding the couple’s relationship and the future of their jointly built businesses.

Ethan Klein asks for privacy after Hila’s affair allegations

“I know a lot of people are understandably looking for a comment from me, but I ask that you please respect my family’s privacy and do not contact them looking for me or asking for their comments,” Ethan wrote in his Instagram Story.

He added that his family members had nothing to do with the situation and said they shared the public’s outrage and disappointment.