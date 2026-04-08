Ethan Klein and other YouTubers sue Apple over alleged AI training using their videos

The creators claim Apple gathered vast quantities of their work and converted it into AI training data without permission or compensation. They point to Apple research papers referencing datasets made up of millions of YouTube videos as supporting evidence.

Central to the case is YouTube’s system of technical protections, which allow streaming but are designed to prevent direct downloads and large-scale scraping. The plaintiffs contend Apple “intentionally circumvented” these measures, calling the alleged conduct an “unconscionable attack” on creators whose content helped fuel generative AI advancements without payment.

Filed as a class action, the lawsuit seeks to represent other YouTube creators whose content may have been similarly used. The plaintiffs are pursuing damages and a court order to stop Apple from continuing to use the material. They also argue that Apple’s actions deprived creators of potential licensing opportunities and weakened their control over how their content is used.

This is not the first time Apple has faced such accusations. In 2024, the company was similarly accused of using videos from creators such as MKBHD, MrBeast, and PewDiePie without consent for AI training purposes.