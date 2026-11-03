Inside Farah Khan’s lavish Mumbai home: 7 bedrooms, luxury interiors and a bag collection worth Rs. 23 lakhs

The kitchen too has had its own share of upgrades. The internal construction material of the kitchen has been upgraded to 304 food-grade stainless steel to avoid any kind of contamination or water damage, or cockroach attacks owing to wood cabinets. The old mint green colour scheme has been replaced by the new one, which features powder blue and white cabinets along with classical-style shutters and black countertops. This is where Farah Khan prepares her famous yakhni pulao and roast chicken.

The tour also gave a glimpse of Farah's designer handbag collection. Many pieces were gifted by Karan Johar in exchange for choreographing songs for his films. The brands in her collection include Louis Vuitton, Dior, Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Saint Laurent.