Inside Farah Khan’s lavish Mumbai home: 7 bedrooms, luxury interiors and a bag collection worth Rs. 23 lakhs

Chocolate brown textured walls, wooden floors, and the wardrobe that is concealed under smooth sliding panels set the tone for Farah Khan's luxurious home in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. The film director and choreographer took her fans through the renovation of her Mumbai apartment on her YouTube channel, after which she was nominated by her friend Karan Johar for a bedroom makeover. The house tour showcased several interesting things about the filmmaker's personal space.
According to reports, Farah owns a 7 BHK home at Oberoi Sky Heights in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. It covers three floors and includes seven lavish bedrooms, a private swimming pool, and views of Versova Beach.
The entrance leads to a large living space that can be accessed via a private lift. The interior of the home is minimally furnished with a red sofa, hardwood flooring, and a side table that has Buddha idols on display. There is another living space furnished with a white sofa, red carpet, and a workspace with some of Farah Khan’s awards. Farah’s home also features a Hermès Mosaique au 24 Gold Tart Platter, reportedly worth around ₹60,000.
The bedroom makeover replaced the old flooring with wooden floors and introduced chocolate-brown textured walls and marble-inspired finishes. In addition, the new coverings were useful in minimising the appearance of damp spots that Farah had indicated earlier. The other important inclusion was that of an independent wardrobe and vanity section. There are also sliding panels reaching from the floor to the ceiling with no bottom rails that make the room look small.
The kitchen too has had its own share of upgrades. The internal construction material of the kitchen has been upgraded to 304 food-grade stainless steel to avoid any kind of contamination or water damage, or cockroach attacks owing to wood cabinets. The old mint green colour scheme has been replaced by the new one, which features powder blue and white cabinets along with classical-style shutters and black countertops. This is where Farah Khan prepares her famous yakhni pulao and roast chicken.
The tour also gave a glimpse of Farah's designer handbag collection. Many pieces were gifted by Karan Johar in exchange for choreographing songs for his films. The brands in her collection include Louis Vuitton, Dior, Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Saint Laurent.
Some of the notable bags include the Louis Vuitton OnTheGo MM Tote, priced around ₹3.6 lakh, the Mahina Leather Hobo, which is valued at ₹3.69 lakh, the Dior Travel Nomad Pouch, priced around ₹1.4 lakh, and the Gucci Blondie bag, which is valued around ₹4.3 lakh. The Bottega Veneta Knot Minaudière Clutch is priced around ₹4.5 lakh, while the Saint Laurent Cassandre Envelope Wallet on Chain is priced around ₹1.7 lakh. Another notable bag is the ₹1.64 lakh Roberto Cavalli Hobo, along with the ₹2.35 lakh Gucci Rajah Chain Tote.