Mithun Chakraborty’s arrival caused a stampede on the sets of Om Shanti Om, reveals Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan has revealed that Mithun Chakraborty's arrival on the sets of Om Shanti Om (2007) triggered a stampede, even though the shoot already featured some of Bollywood's biggest stars.

Crew rushed to Om Shanti Om sets as Mithun Da arrived

In a recent episode of her YouTube vlog, Farah visited Mithun Chakraborty at his Mumbai residence and reminisced about the making of the 2007 film. Recalling the overwhelming response to the actor's arrival, she revealed that the excitement among the crew was unlike anything she had witnessed during the shoot.

"A lot of actors came; 32 actors came. But when Dada came, I can't tell you there was a stampede and this was before Dance India Dance. We showed in the song that one lady fainted, which actually happened before! That is why we put it in the song. Even the lightman jumped from his position to meet him, and there was so much commotion... Shah Rukh and I were like, 'What happened!'”