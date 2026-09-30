Mithun Chakraborty’s arrival caused a stampede on the sets of Om Shanti Om, reveals Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan has revealed that Mithun Chakraborty's arrival on the sets of Om Shanti Om (2007) triggered a stampede, even though the shoot already featured some of Bollywood's biggest stars.
In a recent episode of her YouTube vlog, Farah visited Mithun Chakraborty at his Mumbai residence and reminisced about the making of the 2007 film. Recalling the overwhelming response to the actor's arrival, she revealed that the excitement among the crew was unlike anything she had witnessed during the shoot.
"A lot of actors came; 32 actors came. But when Dada came, I can't tell you there was a stampede and this was before Dance India Dance. We showed in the song that one lady fainted, which actually happened before! That is why we put it in the song. Even the lightman jumped from his position to meet him, and there was so much commotion... Shah Rukh and I were like, 'What happened!'”
Farah suggested the frenzy was linked to Mithun's standing among film workers. She said he had come after a long gap and recalled that he headed an industry association and had done a great deal for workers.
Mithun co-founded the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) in 1992 alongside Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt to build a dedicated safety net and support system for artistes in financial need.
Mithun also reportedly performed his signature dance moves from Disco Dancer (1982) during the shoot, while Shah Rukh playfully tried to imitate them. A separate behind-the-scenes account of the shoot said Farah had to send assistants to escort Mithun through the crowd.
"Deewangi Deewangi," composed by Vishal-Shekhar with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, features 31 industry names. They include Preity Zinta, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra. In an earlier interview on IFTDA's YouTube channel, Farah said Shah Rukh gifted goodie bags worth Rs 1 lakh to every artiste who appeared in the number. The actresses also kept their costumes, designed by Manish Malhotra.
Directed by Farah Khan and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Om Shanti Om is a reincarnation drama set in the Bollywood of the 1970s and the present day. Shah Rukh plays Om Prakash Makhija, a junior artiste who loves a reigning superstar, Shantipriya. The film marked the acting debut of Deepika Padukone, with Arjun Rampal playing the villain. It was a major box-office success and remains a fan favourite, particularly for its soundtrack.
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