Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty gets engaged to longtime partner Myles Mantzaris

Set against a stunning outdoor backdrop bathed in golden-hour light, the proposal looked effortlessly elegant, lowkey and personal. No over-the-top theatrics, no excessive spectacle — just soft romance, emotional authenticity, and enough aesthetic perfection to make Instagram collectively lose its mind.

While Dishani has largely stayed away from the mainstream Bollywood spotlight, she has made her own path in the entertainment world. Having studied acting in Los Angeles, she has appeared in a handful of short films and creative projects, choosing a relatively low-key artistic journey despite belonging to one of India’s most celebrated film families.

Myles Mantzaris, who reportedly works in Hollywood production circles as a steadicam operator and colourist, has often appeared in Dishani’s social media posts over the years. The couple’s relationship has largely remained private.

Soon after the announcement dropped, congratulatory messages poured in from friends, fans, and members of the film fraternity. Reports now suggest that the couple is planning to tie the knot in December 2026, though the family has yet to officially confirm wedding details.

For Dishani and Myles, it appears the next chapter has already begun, with romance, sunlight, and one very picture perfect Instagram post.