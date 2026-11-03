Kai Cenat accidentally reveals TikTok earnings during livestream

American streamer Kai Cenat accidentally revealed his TikTok creator balance during a livestream with viral Michael Jackson impersonator Looze Cannon. During the November 3, 2026, broadcast, Cenat opened his TikTok creator dashboard without realising that the screen was visible to viewers.

The display showed an estimated balance of $23,232.11. Cenat appeared surprised when he noticed that the information was being broadcast, prompting reactions from viewers watching the session. The amount represented the balance already present in his TikTok account and was not entirely earned during the livestream.

According to reports, the approximately 30-minute interaction also generated an additional $7,000 to $7,300 through TikTok LIVE gifts and rewards. These earnings were separate from the balance that Cenat accidentally displayed.

Kai Cenat's TikTok earnings during Looze Cannon livestream

The session also featured a TikTok LIVE battle between Cenat and Cannon, during which viewers sent virtual gifts to both streamers. According to reports. Cenat received more than 200,000 gifts, while Cannon received over 1.4 million during the battle segment, which lasted approximately four to five minutes.