Kai Cenat accidentally reveals TikTok earnings during livestream

American streamer Kai Cenat accidentally revealed his TikTok creator balance during a livestream with viral Michael Jackson impersonator Looze Cannon. During the November 3, 2026, broadcast, Cenat opened his TikTok creator dashboard without realising that the screen was visible to viewers.
The display showed an estimated balance of $23,232.11. Cenat appeared surprised when he noticed that the information was being broadcast, prompting reactions from viewers watching the session. The amount represented the balance already present in his TikTok account and was not entirely earned during the livestream.
According to reports, the approximately 30-minute interaction also generated an additional $7,000 to $7,300 through TikTok LIVE gifts and rewards. These earnings were separate from the balance that Cenat accidentally displayed.
The session also featured a TikTok LIVE battle between Cenat and Cannon, during which viewers sent virtual gifts to both streamers. According to reports. Cenat received more than 200,000 gifts, while Cannon received over 1.4 million during the battle segment, which lasted approximately four to five minutes.
Looze Cannon, whose real name is Glen Cannon, is a Detroit-based rapper, comedian, producer and entertainer. He gained attention on TikTok through performances inspired by Michael Jackson, combining the singer's signature appearance and mannerisms with his own freestyle rap performances. Cannon recently reached one million followers on TikTok. He marked the milestone with a livestream in October 2026, during which he switched between his regular persona and his Michael Jackson-inspired character while rapping. The performance reportedly attracted around 70,000 viewers.
Kai Cenat is an American livestreamer, YouTuber and internet personality known for his energetic broadcasts, celebrity collaborations and gaming content. Born on December 16, 2001, in New York City, he rose to prominence through comedy skits on YouTube before building a massive following on Twitch. He is a member of the content creator collective AMP (Any Means Possible) and has collaborated with several high-profile celebrities and musicians, including Drake, Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage. Cenat has also broken multiple Twitch viewership records, becoming one of the platform's most-followed streamers.
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