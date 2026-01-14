Has Kai Cenat actually announced retirement and quit streaming?

"Gang, how do I tell you, he retired from streaming," YouRAGE said on the livestream."He’s not hitting none of this. He’s done. He’s a star now, he’s gonna be in movies and s***", the YouTuber said.

Further intensifying the rumours, Kai Cenat posted an YouTube video titled "I Quit" where he opened saying, "I feel like sometimes people need to self-reflect and take a step back from the broad perspective of what their life has been. I believe that there is more to this world that is much greater than myself. The energy and passion to want to be more and create is within me. That is why I quit".

In the 23-minute long video he continued to say, "I quit thinking in my head of the goals I want to achieve and not pursuing them because I’m known for one thing and super scared to step out that box to try new things".

The streamer added that he wants to quit being inside his head, implying that he wants to get rid of the negative thoughts that keep him from exploring new experiences.

The video, therefore, was not a retirement announcement but a positivity sermon. This means, that as things stand, Kai Cenat has not officially opened up about retiring from streaming, as of now and has not validated or debunked YourRAGE's statement.

Fans are still waiting to know what is in store for the future and whether Kai will give up on streaming.