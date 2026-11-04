Ben Wang in talks to play Iceman in Marvel's new X-Men film

Ben Wang is being considered to join Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot as Bobby Drake, better known as Iceman, according to reports. If finalised, the role will mark another major franchise addition for Wang, who is also part of the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Marvel has not officially confirmed the casting, and the deal is yet to be finalised.

All you need to know about Marvel's new X-Men film

Marvel's upcoming X-Men film will be directed by Jake Schreier, who previously directed Thunderbolts. The screenplay is being written by Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing.