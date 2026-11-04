Ben Wang in talks to play Iceman in Marvel's new X-Men film

Ben Wang is being considered to join Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot as Bobby Drake, better known as Iceman, according to reports. If finalised, the role will mark another major franchise addition for Wang, who is also part of the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Marvel has not officially confirmed the casting, and the deal is yet to be finalised.
Marvel's upcoming X-Men film will be directed by Jake Schreier, who previously directed Thunderbolts. The screenplay is being written by Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing.
As per the official announcement, the cast includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, Asa Germann as Angel and Christopher Abbott as Professor X. Adam Driver is playing the villain Mr Sinister.
Production is expected to begin in the UK in early 2027. The film is currently scheduled for release on May 2028.
Iceman, whose real name is Bobby Drake, is one of the original founding members of the X-Men in Marvel Comics. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the character first appeared in The X-Men #1 in September 1963. He is a mutant with the ability to generate and manipulate ice and cold, a power known as cryokinesis.
His abilities allow him to freeze objects, create ice structures and transform his entire body into organic ice. He can also manipulate water vapour and lower temperatures across large areas. In the comics, Iceman is classified as an Omega-level mutant, placing him among the most powerful mutants in the Marvel universe. Despite his extraordinary abilities, Bobby is often portrayed as humorous and easy-going.
The character was previously played by Shawn Ashmore in the Fox X-Men film series. He appeared in X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014).
Ben Wang is an American actor who gained recognition for playing Jin Wang in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese, based on Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel. He also appeared in the 2024 musical comedy Mean Girls and the Disney+ film Chang Can Dunk.
Wang took on the lead role of Li Fong in Karate Kid: Legends (2025). He also starred in Francis Lawrence's adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk (2025). His upcoming projects include The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, in which he plays Wyatt Callow, a tribute from District 12.