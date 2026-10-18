Avengers: Doomsday teaser sparks Black Swans fan theory after mysterious Spain shoot

Marvel Studios has sent fandom into overdrive following the release of an atmospheric promotional teaser for Avengers: Doomsday. Filmed at the historic Alcazaba fortress in Málaga, Spain, the green-lit clip introduces five undisclosed hooded figures alongside returning franchise favourites.
The moody video sees Anthony Mackie, David Harbour and Winston Duke reprising their respective roles as Sam Wilson, Alexei Shostakov and M'Baku. Rather than revealing new movie footage, the teaser relies on visual storytelling as five mysterious figures draped in matching green robes emerge from the shadows beneath Doctor Doom's signature emerald glow.
The mysterious aesthetic has ignited intense fan speculation online, with many predicting the group represents the Black Swans—a secretive order of multiversal priests closely aligned with Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics. First appearing in Jonathan Hickman and Steve Epting's 2013 New Avengers run, the Black Swans serve Doctor Doom under his title Rabum Alal during the collapse of the multiverse. Alternative theories connect the cloaked ensemble to Latverian Witches previously teased in promotional artwork.
The atmospheric campaign continues to build anticipation for Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time taking on the iconic villain Victor Von Doom. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the star-studded blockbuster is expected to unite the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men in an epic battle against multiversal destruction.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas on December 18, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027.