Avengers: Doomsday teaser sparks Black Swans fan theory after mysterious Spain shoot

The mysterious aesthetic has ignited intense fan speculation online, with many predicting the group represents the Black Swans—a secretive order of multiversal priests closely aligned with Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics. First appearing in Jonathan Hickman and Steve Epting's 2013 New Avengers run, the Black Swans serve Doctor Doom under his title Rabum Alal during the collapse of the multiverse. Alternative theories connect the cloaked ensemble to Latverian Witches previously teased in promotional artwork.

The atmospheric campaign continues to build anticipation for Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time taking on the iconic villain Victor Von Doom. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the star-studded blockbuster is expected to unite the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men in an epic battle against multiversal destruction.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas on December 18, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027.