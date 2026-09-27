Avengers Endgame: Encore’s new ending and post-credits forge direct path to Avengers: Doomsday and a collapsing multiverse [Spoilers Ahead!]

The 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame has hit cinemas once again as Avengers Endgame: Encore. Fans have turned out in large numbers to relive the crescendoing nostalgia before the upcoming, highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas.

Apart from the epic crossover scenes and time-travel titbits, Avengers Endgame: Encore has seamlessly managed to connect the book-ending chapter of the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the upcoming climax of the Multiverse Saga. With a modified ending bringing back a key character to a post-credit scene that does not only foreshadow the revisiting of the MCU's past but perhaps all of Marvel's cinematic projects dating back 20 years, the film's scenes connecting to Doomsday have a lot of unpacking to do as they set the tone for the showdown on December 18. Here's a look at the scenes from Avengers Endgame: Encore connecting to Avengers: Doomsday and what they may entail. Spoilers ahead!