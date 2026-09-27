Avengers Endgame: Encore’s new ending and post-credits forge direct path to Avengers: Doomsday and a collapsing multiverse [Spoilers Ahead!]

The 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame has hit cinemas once again as Avengers Endgame: Encore. Fans have turned out in large numbers to relive the crescendoing nostalgia before the upcoming, highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas.
Apart from the epic crossover scenes and time-travel titbits, Avengers Endgame: Encore has seamlessly managed to connect the book-ending chapter of the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the upcoming climax of the Multiverse Saga. With a modified ending bringing back a key character to a post-credit scene that does not only foreshadow the revisiting of the MCU's past but perhaps all of Marvel's cinematic projects dating back 20 years, the film's scenes connecting to Doomsday have a lot of unpacking to do as they set the tone for the showdown on December 18. Here's a look at the scenes from Avengers Endgame: Encore connecting to Avengers: Doomsday and what they may entail. Spoilers ahead!
The Avengers: Endgame Encore ending revises the original 2019 film’s ending by extending the final moments of the film and bringing in an unexpected visitor! As Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter embrace each other in this past timeline, their loving, intimate moment is cut short by a knock on the door. As Steve hides while Peggy opens the door, she asks the visitor, "May I help you?" Loki, specifically the variant of the character we witnessed in the Loki TV series and a glimpse of whom we witnessed in the Avengers: Doomsday Special Look teaser, steps in, looking in Steve's direction, and mutters, "No. But I can help you." This ending hints at the fact that Loki is aware of the threat that Steve's revised plan of staying back in the past has snowballed into: a big threat to the original Sacred Timeline and the entirety of the Multiverse. As confirmed by Doomsday director Joe Russo, this moment kicks off the events of the upcoming film!
Mark Ruffalo appears in the first post-credit scene as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in his human Bruce form. He is seen recording a video log while discussing the progress he has made in working on a serum that works as a gamma ray suppressor after experiencing a "Hulk" incident for over a decade (refering to the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day). Shortly after, Robert Downey Jr.'s Latverian accent suddenly engulfs the room, accompanied by his green runes, as he says, "Mr Banner, I am here to collect you," followed by the roar of a hulking-out Bruce Banner, as the scene ends. Doctor Doom's presence in this scene highlights a big hint towards how his goal in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday will be to create Battleworld, a planet born out of the remains of the different Earths across the multiverse that are headed for an Incursion. Bruce Banner/Hulk is expected to be part of this Earth.
The next post-credit scene of Avengers: Endgame: Encore takes us to the Time Variance Authority (TVA) from the Loki series and Deadpool and Wolverine movie. Owen Wilson returns as Mobius alongside Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros. The scene depicts how the different earths of different universes are attacking each other has they're headed for a collision. With every successive depiction of the Earth's being destroyed on the screen, Ouroboros' haunting declaration, "The multiverse is collapsing," finally directly connects to and sets the stage for the epic showdown of heroes, villains and Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.