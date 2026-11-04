Gangai Amaran questions Anirudh Ravichander's music, says modern Tamil songs lack lasting appeal

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been giving some of the major hits in recent years. His throbbing beats and soulful romantics have quite beautifully won over young listeners. However, veteran composer and filmmaker Gangai Amaran seems to have a different take on the direction of contemporary Tamil film music and the rising singer’s stardom.

Gangai Amaran compares today's Tamil music with Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman; shares his views on Anirudh Ravichander

In a recent interview, Gangai Amaran spoke about the changing trends in Tamil cinema music and questioned whether today's composers are creating songs that will remain popular for years. Drawing a comparison with music legends Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman, he pointed to the lack of compositions with lasting appeal in the minds of the audience. He said, “Leaving Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman aside, name one song by today's young music directors that will remain popular for a long time. Can you name even one such song composed by Anirudh?"

He also raised concerns regarding the Tamil film industry’s songs and the dip in its performance. But it was not just aimed at Anirudh or to disrespect anyone. He added, “They compose songs without even knowing the language. Where do they show the identity of Tamil? He has definitely created a new style, and his music is good. But the truth is that he has not given importance to Tamil,"