Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran’s glamorous wedding invite is a keepsake in itself

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran are reportedly set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Greece this November. Amid the buzz surrounding their wedding, glimpses of the couple’s wedding reception invitation in particular have caught the attention of netizens.
The invitation is not just a mere card but an art in itself. It comes in an ivory and powder-blue keepsake box featuring embossed stationery, intricate detailing, and a vintage-style crest seal. Designed by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man, it draws inspiration from the timeless Baroque aesthetic. The design brings together soft colours and elaborate embellishments, giving the invitation a classic, understated look.
Sharing the work on social media, designer Ranjani expressed her happiness at being part of the occasion. She took to her Instagram to describe her experience in making the invitation. Putting up a video of the invitation she wrote, “Designing these invites for Kaviya Maran and @anirudhofficial has been the most wholesome experience ever!”
As per reports, the couple’s wedding is set to take place in Greece on November 10 and 11. The duo has decided to keep the celebrations intimate with only close family members and friends in attendance. For their elaborate celebration, they have reportedly chosen Chennai’s ITC. The guestlist is also incredibly star-studded. Reports suggest prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and DMK chief M. K. Stalin would be attending the event.
On the professional front, Anirudh, is one of the prominent names in the Indian film music industry, has composed music for films including Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi and Coolie. Kaviya on the other hand, is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She serves as an executive director at Sun TV Network and is widely recognised for her association with the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as the team’s CEO.
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