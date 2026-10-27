Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran’s glamorous wedding invite is a keepsake in itself

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran are reportedly set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Greece this November. Amid the buzz surrounding their wedding, glimpses of the couple’s wedding reception invitation in particular have caught the attention of netizens.

All about the Baroque elegance in Anirudh and Kaviya’s wedding reception invite

The invitation is not just a mere card but an art in itself. It comes in an ivory and powder-blue keepsake box featuring embossed stationery, intricate detailing, and a vintage-style crest seal. Designed by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man, it draws inspiration from the timeless Baroque aesthetic. The design brings together soft colours and elaborate embellishments, giving the invitation a classic, understated look.

Sharing the work on social media, designer Ranjani expressed her happiness at being part of the occasion. She took to her Instagram to describe her experience in making the invitation. Putting up a video of the invitation she wrote, “Designing these invites for Kaviya Maran and @anirudhofficial has been the most wholesome experience ever!”