Did a tarot reader predict Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding 10 years go?

The tarot card reading from a long time back regarding the composer's life has been gaining attention from fans after Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding news surfaced. In this video, which is said to have been taken about ten years ago, the astrologer Jayashree talks about Anirudh's future wife. The fans now feel that all these characteristics fit well with Kavya.
Jayashree, who is commonly known among her admirers as Jayashree Madam, is the tarot reader and astrologer present in the old video. She was interviewed on a Tamil TV show aired on the Thanthi TV channel that was conducted by Apsara Reddy. She has apparently drawn a tarot card to predict Anirudh’s future wife.
Her predictions have resurfaced on the internet, with people talking about Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding. This is what she had predicted about who his future wife would be. Jayashree told Anirudh that he would marry his wife at a party. She also mentioned that the lady would be involved in either broadcasting, telecommunications or the media business. As per the passage, she will be very educated and rational.
One other point to consider was that of her place of living. The astrologer made a prediction that she would live within a distance of less than two kilometres from Anirudh. Another version of the prediction suggests that the distance between them would be less than two to three kilometres.
One person commented, "The way internet sleuths find these vintage interview clips and connect them to current events is wild." Another person said, "This phenomenon is called self- fulfillment in psychology: This means Anirudh clearly did not like his future wife from cinema industry so the alternate option she gave was liked by him and unconsciously he believed and worked towards making it happen when the opportunity came."
These elements have been linked with the background of Kavya Maran. She works as the executive director at Sun TV Network and is connected with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the capacity of an executive leader. Furthermore, she has an MBA degree from Warwick Business School.