Did a tarot reader predict Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding 10 years go?

The tarot card reading from a long time back regarding the composer's life has been gaining attention from fans after Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding news surfaced. In this video, which is said to have been taken about ten years ago, the astrologer Jayashree talks about Anirudh's future wife. The fans now feel that all these characteristics fit well with Kavya.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding: Who is tarot reader Jayashree, and what did she predict?

Jayashree, who is commonly known among her admirers as Jayashree Madam, is the tarot reader and astrologer present in the old video. She was interviewed on a Tamil TV show aired on the Thanthi TV channel that was conducted by Apsara Reddy. She has apparently drawn a tarot card to predict Anirudh’s future wife.