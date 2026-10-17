Anirudh to marry Kavya Maran: Reception to be held in Chennai on this date

News reports about Anirudh planning to wed Kavya Maran first began in 2025. In June last year, the music director had trashed rumours doing the rounds on the Internet claiming that he was to wed Kavya Maran.

Taking to his timeline on X, the ace music director had then said, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours."

The rumour mills started working overtime after a post on Reddit claimed that the duo were seeing each other for over a year and that they were considering marriage.

The news of their wedding comes at a time when director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead and having music by Anirudh Ravichander, has gone on to emerge a superhit worldwide.

It may be recalled that Jailer, which was produced by Kalanidhi Maran's Sun Pictures, had raked in a whopping 650 crores worldwide. In fact, the film was such a phenomenal success that the producers of the film, Sun Pictures, overjoyed with the collections, not only gifted Superstar Rajinikanth a BMW X7 car, they also gifted director Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander brand new Porsche cars and cheques for undisclosed amounts.