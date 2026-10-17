Pre-ordered Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo? You might just get it later than the instant rollout

Ever since Apple announced its newest foldable iPhone Duo model, people’s excitement knew no bounds. Recently, the makers opened the window for pre-ordering their latest model and within a jiffy the phones were sold out. If you were one of them ho tried their luck but missed the opportunity, there’s still a way to get your hands on the model that has been the talk of the gadget town for quite a while.
While many have successfully pre-ordered the model, there’s a catch here. No sooner had they pre-ordered than they realised that delivery time may take as long as January 2027. This also raises questions whether Apple will be able to meet the high demands of the people. However, the phone is said to launch in retail stores on October 23 and this is a golden opportunity to see the phone and pick it up instantly. Thus, you may have missed the pre-order round but you might be lucky enough to get it faster than those who had actually pre-ordered it. But remember, the units in stock will be limited and you will have to be at your heels to grab one for you.
Why the delay for the pre-order?
It is interesting to note here that while Apple opened the floor for a pre-order session, it never mentioned how many units were up for pre-orders. Thus it may have so happened that the number of pre-orders accepted were more than the stock in hand, resulting in a delivery delay. Once the pre-orders were complete, users received delivery dates as late as January end next year. It may also happen due to the lower quantity of phones being manufactured at the moment, but the makers are trying to fulfill the requirements of the users.
Recapping the foldable Apple iPhone Duo
If you are still unaware of the newest model by Apple, then here’s a quick recap. Heralded as one of the most ambitious models by the makers, it can be classified into the ultra-premium tier. The phone apparently has three storage options – 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. Prices of the phone will of course differ majorly on the type of storage variant you choose. It is also expected to launch in two colours- Star White and Night Sky- a light and a dark version. According to rough conversation estimates, the base price of the model nears at a whopping 3 lakhs for Indian consumers.