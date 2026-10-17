Pre-ordered Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo? You might just get it later than the instant rollout

Ever since Apple announced its newest foldable iPhone Duo model, people’s excitement knew no bounds. Recently, the makers opened the window for pre-ordering their latest model and within a jiffy the phones were sold out. If you were one of them ho tried their luck but missed the opportunity, there’s still a way to get your hands on the model that has been the talk of the gadget town for quite a while.

How to get the Apple iPhone Duo foldable phone?

While many have successfully pre-ordered the model, there’s a catch here. No sooner had they pre-ordered than they realised that delivery time may take as long as January 2027. This also raises questions whether Apple will be able to meet the high demands of the people. However, the phone is said to launch in retail stores on October 23 and this is a golden opportunity to see the phone and pick it up instantly. Thus, you may have missed the pre-order round but you might be lucky enough to get it faster than those who had actually pre-ordered it. But remember, the units in stock will be limited and you will have to be at your heels to grab one for you.