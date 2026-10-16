Gadgets of the week: GM G+ MAGEDGE, Google Fitbit Air and Oppo F35 Pro

GM G+ MAGEDGE
The G+ MAGEDGE is a 10000mAh Magnetic powerbank from GM which can charge devices both wireless and wired. On usage I found it very compact and convenient as it can charge upto 15W wireless and 45w wired, it even has a retractable type c cable and a stand for hands-free viewing of your mobile. MAGEDGE also provides Qi2 charging and works seamlessly with EarPods and smartwatches which are compatible.The powerbank takes up minimal space on your desk or in the bag and is ideal for travel and on-the-go. It also recharges quickly (30W) and can charge devices even while plugged in! ₹3,799.
Google Fitbit Air
The Fitbit Air has been on my wrist for the last few weeks and I love it! First off the Fitbit Air is super light (12g) and after a few minutes of wear I literally forget its there, second I prefer trackers which don’t have a display (otherwise I’d look at it every other minute). The Fitbit Air has a brilliant battery life (1 week plus) and integrates seamlessly with Google health Coach to track and monitor sleep, activity and even create fitness plans for you. Since its Built with Gemini it can provide adaptive coaching to easily achieve your goals. Inside the Fitbit Air there’s an Optical Heart rate Monitor, IR sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2), device temperature sensors, vibration monitors and an accelerometer+gyroscope. Its also water resistant upto 50m. On usage I found metrics like steps, distance, heart rate, HRV, breathing rate, sleep stages to be quite accurate using the Fitbit Air. To me a device like the Fitbit Air is a blessing as I can track and monitor my activity 24/7 effortlessly, wearing a super smart device lighter than a bracelet! ₹13,999.
Oppo F35 Pro
Oppo’s new F35 Pro comes with a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera along with a damage-proof 360° armour body and a 6-year durable 8000mAh battery. I’ve used previous iterations in Oppo’s F series and they’ve all provided solid value for money. The F35 Pro comes with a 6.78” 144Hz AMOLED ultra brightness display and is great for consuming content (450ppi and 3600nits). A 50MP main camera with OIS+ 8MP UW camera provide natural videos and photos in all lighting conditions, while the 50MP selfie cam is the star with a 100° FOV, plus there’s 4K video on both front and rear cams. The F35 Pro is one of the toughest phones out there with IP 69K protection and military grade shock resistance as well as an armour body. The 8000mAh battery lasts for 40+ hours even with heavy use. Inside you get a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX which delivers peak performance for daily usage. Color OS 16 inside F35 Pro is an ace UI which is smooth, aesthetic and provides useful AI features. Solid smartphone from Oppo! ₹45,999.
Inmo Go3
These AI glasses provide a dual-eye display, AI in real-time and all day battery life. Go3 has a voice-activated AI assistant, can translate 98+ languages, has a teleprompter on-demand and can Gide you with hands-free AR navigation. Other perks include instant photo translations, real-time subtitles, temple controls, Inmo Ring4 gestures, universal recordings of meetings, AI generated summaries as well as 4 Mics and 2 speakers on the spectacle. ₹57,000.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra
The new Surface Laptop Ultra is built with Local AI and 3D graphics in mind. Its powered by a NVIDIA RTX Spark Superchip and comes with upto 128Gb of RAM and a unique magnetic USB-C charging port. The laptop has a 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen with Dolby Vision IQ and 100% DCI-P3 colour. It’s also ultra secure with protection across hardware, firmware and system-levels. Ideal for power users who regularly work with software development, Local AI, video editing, 3D and gaming. ₹2.49 lakh.
Polaroid Mod Instant Camera
Polaroid Mod is an instant camera that’s fully analog and lets you control brightness and be creative with two-lens autofocus. You can access 4 creative modes with an on-camera dial and even scan, share or print photos using the Polaroid App. Available in select markets currently. ₹16,000.