Gadgets of the week: Beats 360, Titan Celestor Swift and Vivo Buds

Beats 360
I’ve always felt that Beats by Dre makes arguably the most energetic and fashionable audio products; they’ve done it again with the Beats 360! Having used these headphones for the past week, I can safely say that they’re the coolest, hip-looking headphones on the market right now. Coming to the features - Beats 360 sound is on-point - immersive, punchy and full of high-fidelity, with plenty of bass and Beats’ most advanced ANC on board. They’re also impressively sweat- and water-resistant (IPX4), allowing for regular seamless use while working out, running or at the gym. On usage, I managed to squeeze in more than 36 hrs of continuous use (this relates to several days of regular use). Calls were incredibly clear with no background disturbance. A huge bonus with the Beats 360 is the ability to change both ear and headband cushions (plenty of options available) in multiple colours and materials. A custom acoustic design by Beats here with dual neodymium magnets and three-layer diaphragms provides an ultra-dynamic yet richly detailed listening experience with personalised spatial audio. I love these headphones; they are great for music, movies, OTT, calls, at the office/home and on-the-go - Two thumbs up! ₹42,999.
Titan Celestor Swift
Celestor Swift is a health-focused GPS smartwatch from Titan with a long battery life (6days+). The watch has a bright and clear 1.32” AMOLED display (850 nits) and comes with several features including BT calling, 100 multisport modes, AI voice assistant/coach, options for offline routes while running, accurate tracking of metrics (steps, sleep, SpO2) and an Advanced Badminton Mode. Since I play Badminton (occasionally) I found numbers really interesting and useful - smash speed, energy burnt, percentage of Backhand/forehand, longest rally and workout impact. The advanced running mode is also excellent, helping me see my times, measuring my strides, as well as my cardiac activity zones. The watch is 3ATM water resistant and provides an insightful AI day brief which gives you both activity levels and further motivation. Celestor Swift syncs with the Titan Smart work app. A brilliant offering from Titan! Available in three colours. ₹9,499
Vivo Buds
These new wireless earbuds from Vivo offer good sound and a long battery life at an affordable price. Vivo Buds (XE W39) offer Spatial Audio when connected to select smartphones, as well as DeepX 4.0 Sound effects and dual-mic AI Call noise cancellation for smooth, clear calls. Featuring a 10mm dynamic driver, these Buds are expertly tuned and crafted for all-day comfort. BT 6.1 allows low latency, dual-device connection and long-range usage. There’s IP54 dust and water resistance built-in - can be used in the rain. I’ve been using these on and off for a few months now and find them light and super comfortable; the Nilgiri Green Variant offers a unique colour which is subtle yet elegant. The battery life is outstanding on the Vivo Buds, allowing up to 12 hours on a single charge and 50 hrs with the case. ₹1,999.
Precor SCL 895
Precor SCL 895 is a Stair climber made from durable, high-performance parts and tested beyond industry standards for reliability and longevity. SCL 895 is designed in such a way that it prevents sweat, dirt and fluid ingress to deliver an ultra-smooth operation. The Stair climber comes with a 22 inch touchscreen for entertainment or monitoring your metrics. These devices provide powerful cardiovascular exercise that is low impact yet burns high calories quickly - ideal for weight and fat loss sessions. They also build stronger muscles in your lower body and increase bone density and strength. Balancing on moving steps also keeps your core muscles engaged and improves posture. ₹14 lakh
XECH Atmos H13
This marvellous air purifier from XECH is ideal for small rooms and comes with an H13 HEPA filter. Built for rooms up to 175 sq. Ft XECH Atmos uses a three-stage filtration pr- pre-filter, an H13 HEPA filter and an activated carbon layer to offer a combined 99.97% filtration efficiency. The filter can capture larger dust, fine dust, pollen, pet dander, hair and lint, as well as reduce smoke, cooking odour and VOCs. Atmos H13 has a 40 m3/h CADR and three airflow speeds. The air purifier consumes only 5W making it ideal for 24-hour usage. Bonus features include an aroma chamber for diffusing a pleasant fragrance, a night light and a filter-change reminder. ₹3,499.
Boox Picco
Picco icard-sized (3.97”) e-reader with an ePaper display which reads many formats including epub, Txt, Mobi, AZW and more. Books and images can be transferred via USB, the web or an app on your phone. Picco comes with a case that snaps onto the back of ph,ones making it travel-friendly. It also has expandable storage and connects via Wifi and BT. ₹9,630