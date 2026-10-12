Gadgets of the week: Beats 360, Titan Celestor Swift and Vivo Buds

Beats 360

I’ve always felt that Beats by Dre makes arguably the most energetic and fashionable audio products; they’ve done it again with the Beats 360! Having used these headphones for the past week, I can safely say that they’re the coolest, hip-looking headphones on the market right now. Coming to the features - Beats 360 sound is on-point - immersive, punchy and full of high-fidelity, with plenty of bass and Beats’ most advanced ANC on board. They’re also impressively sweat- and water-resistant (IPX4), allowing for regular seamless use while working out, running or at the gym. On usage, I managed to squeeze in more than 36 hrs of continuous use (this relates to several days of regular use). Calls were incredibly clear with no background disturbance. A huge bonus with the Beats 360 is the ability to change both ear and headband cushions (plenty of options available) in multiple colours and materials. A custom acoustic design by Beats here with dual neodymium magnets and three-layer diaphragms provides an ultra-dynamic yet richly detailed listening experience with personalised spatial audio. I love these headphones; they are great for music, movies, OTT, calls, at the office/home and on-the-go - Two thumbs up! ₹42,999.