Gadgets of the week: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, EDT Luma Origin Orange and Oral-B iO2

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max
Redmi’s new Note 17 Max max comes with a 10000mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor, a TrueColour AMOLED display and 50MP AI cameras onboard. I could get about 3 to 3.5 days of usage on a single charge. The phone also has an IP69 K dust and water-resistant rating, making it tremendously durable. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 offers flagship-grade protection for the screen. You also get up to 12+12 GB of RAM with DDR5X RAM + UFS 4.1 storage for seamless use. The 50 MP main camera is excellent and shoots top-level photos and video( OIS+EIS 4K/60fps). The display is a highlight here with 3500 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and 12-Bit colour. Sound is stellar with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos. To top it all, Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 is fast, smooth and stable. The Note 17 Pro Max comes with 4 years of OS updates. A solid mid-range smartphone from Redmi! ₹49,999.
EDT Luma Origin Orange
EDT’s incredible air fryer is a Non-Toxic PureGlass Air fryer with dual bowls (4.5L +2.5L) and NutriRetain tech on board. Luma is easy to set up and offers safe and transparent cooking where you can view the dishes while they’re being cooked. There’s a nice LED panel that displays time and settings, and I found the modular dual bowl system easy to use for different batch sizes. Luma also offers recipes over WhatsApp (over 2000) as well as 5 easy presets which let you air fry, bake, roast, grill and reheat. Results were excellent across the board, where I managed to achieve some of the best roasts and grills I’ve ever concocted. Luma is also quieter compared to other air-fryers and easier to clean and store. EDT’s LUMA makes everyday cooking an easier task while maintaining safety. ₹11,999.
Oral-B iO2
Oral-B’s new iO2 brings flagship iO Magnetic tech to all households. iO2 is powered by a frictionless magnetic motor that delivers concentrated energy to the bristle tips for a more efficient, effective clean. Oral-B’s round brush head uses gentle micro-vibrations to remove 100% more plaque than manual toothbrushes. The brush also sports an automatic pressure sensor, three tailored modes and comes with a charging unit. I’ve been using the iO series of brushes for close to 5 years now and find them the best for oral hygiene at home; the iO2 offers a great price point to ensure that everyone can have the best possible brushing experience at home. ₹3,999.
Nikon Z5IIC
Nikon’s latest full-frame mirrorless camera comes with a Nikon Z mount offefull-frameframe, offering full-frame quality, intuitive shooting options and creator-friendly features. Z5IIC supports 4K UHD video recording at up to 60 fps, and scene modes are available on the mode dial for quick selection. Nikon also offers AI-powered autofocus here, as well as 5-axis in-body Vibration Reduction, reducing camera shake even when on the move. Z5IIC is also portable and light, offering a 3.2-inch vari-angle monitor with touch controls. Available from mid-October. ₹1.40 lakh, body only.
Nuuk Serv Max
Nuuk’s New Service Max is a 100% food-safe multi-cook Kettle with an EvenHeat engineered coil inside. Serve Max can not only boil but can also cook, steam and warm, making everyday meals easier and quicker. A 700w EvenHeat G-Type coil distributes heat more evenly; this, paired with Serv Warm mode, maintains food at 65°c until it's served. Serv Max features 1.3L capacity, 2+1 cooking modes and a SteelTech SUS 304 stainless steel interior, along with a Steam Tray included. With Serv Max, you could boil eggs, steam momos, veggies, make noodles, soup, rice etc. An innovative offering from Nuuk! ₹2,699
Devialet Phantom Ultimate 98dB
Devialet has launched a new Pulse Blue version of the outstanding Phantom Ultimate 98dB speaker which transforms sound into a full-body experience. The ultra-compact speaker holds inside formidable technology that provides high-fidelity sound with acoustic precision. You get an immersive sound experience with extreme clarity and power. Devialet offers HBI (heart Bass implosion) where infra bass reaching upto 18Hz in a compact form provides pure sonic impact. Devialet SAM software adapts in real time to reproduce extreme fidelity and sound as the artist intended. Phantom Ultimate also offers Airplay, Google cast and Spotify connect. Maximum sound reaches an awesome 98db SPL @ 1m! I always say you have to experience a Devialet speaker in person to know how fantastic they are! ₹2.40 lakh.