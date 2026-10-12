Gadgets of the week: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, EDT Luma Origin Orange and Oral-B iO2

Devialet Phantom Ultimate 98dB

Devialet has launched a new Pulse Blue version of the outstanding Phantom Ultimate 98dB speaker which transforms sound into a full-body experience. The ultra-compact speaker holds inside formidable technology that provides high-fidelity sound with acoustic precision. You get an immersive sound experience with extreme clarity and power. Devialet offers HBI (heart Bass implosion) where infra bass reaching upto 18Hz in a compact form provides pure sonic impact. Devialet SAM software adapts in real time to reproduce extreme fidelity and sound as the artist intended. Phantom Ultimate also offers Airplay, Google cast and Spotify connect. Maximum sound reaches an awesome 98db SPL @ 1m! I always say you have to experience a Devialet speaker in person to know how fantastic they are! ₹2.40 lakh.