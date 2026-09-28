Gadgets of the week: Intex Thriller 1300, Poco X8 Power and Ninja CRISPI

Intex Thriller 1300
The Thriller 1300 is a 130W trolley speaker from Intex designed for style, convenience and powerful sound. It has a rechargeable battery (runs for 3hrs+) and dual cordless Mics for fun karaoke nights. I found both the connectivity impressive (this connects via BT, USB, AUX and plays FM) and the front RGB lights energising. Sound is capable with a 10” woofer and 4” tweeters and MID speaker on board. You also get a IR remote and full digital controls. The trolley speaker is easy to move courtesy of wheels and an extendable handle. Impressive trolley speaker from Intex! ₹30,999.
Poco X8 Power
Poco’s new X8 Power is a formidable phone with a “never-ending” 10000-mAh battery on board! I loved using the yellow variant (looks unique and sporty) over the last few weeks, reasons including - a 1.5K 6.83” 120Hz AMOLED display, IP69K durability, 4 years OS updates, Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection, 10000mAh battery (lasts for 2-3 days on mixed use ) with 100W charging, underwater camera mode, a scorching Qualcomm SD 6 Gen 5 processor and a 50MP OIS dual camera/32MP front cam. Poco X8 power also runs on the smooth Xiaomi HyperOS3 with Hyper AI for all your daily needs. X8 Power is great for entertainment with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision/Atmos and Hi-Res audio. A smartphone like the POCO X8 Power pushes the limits of performance, durability and longevity for mid-range smartphones! ₹35,999.
Ninja CRISPI
The Ninja CRISPI is an insanely good Air Fryer which uses CleanCrisp high grade borosilicate glass for retaining flavour, texture and nutrition. The Glass air Fryer provides 100% chemical-free (PFAS-free) glass cooking which is much safer for health compared to non-glass air fryers. I could literally see the entire food cooking, crisping and browning through the glass. CRISPI has a 1700W PowerPod which delivers fast, efficient and powerful air-fry performance. The Glass Air-fryer comes with 2 containers (1.4L and 3.8L) which can also be stored in freezers or even microwaved for reheating. Even the crisper plate here is PFAS-free. Results were excellent across the board with Ninja CRISPI where I could make healthy, oil-free dishes (grilled veggies/meat, fries, baked dishes and gravies) in 10-20 minutes with minimum prep. Ninja CRISPI is a revolutionary glass Air-Fryer which adds safety and health to your amazing cooking experience. ₹15,999.
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold
Google is on a roll this year with their flagship Pixel devices, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is a top-of the line foldable with incredible features. Designed for Gemini Intelligence, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is thinner and lighter yet 3x stronger with 20% brighter screens. An all Google Tensor G6 combines with Titan M3 chip for advanced on-device AI and seamless multitasking with smooth performance. The 11 Pro Fold has one of the best smartphone screens I’ve seen - an 8-inch Super Actua flex (inner display) and a 6.5” Super Actua (outer display) with 3600 nits brightness and a glass ceramic cover glass. There’s also an advanced triple rear camera system with 30X super zoom, along with 16GB RAM, 24+ hr battery life and OS support for 7 years. There are several new foldable smartphones in the market, me personally - I’m a big fan of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold! ₹1.87 lakh.
OLight X9R Marauder
This might be the brightest searchlight on the market with a 25000 Lumen max output that can illuminate up to 630 m theoretically. The torch can run for 27 hours on a charge and has IPX7 resistance with thermal protection on-board. Marauder is ideal for search and rescue as well as camping and trekking. It has a durable aluminium body, multiple output levels and a power display. A super powerful torch for those who need extremely high levels of illumination and throw. ₹70,500.
Rolex Perpetual Padellone
Rolex has launched a novel Annual calendar in the form of the Perpetual Padellone with a moon phase display. The unique watch requires only a single adjustment in a year (Feb-March) as it can differentiate30-etween 30 and 31-day months. Also it’s instantaneous - at midnight day, date and month change seamlessly. The 39mm watch comes in 3 options - Everest Gold, Everest Gold with bracelet and the 950 Platinum shown here. A Calibre 7190 powers the Padellone (coincidentally means “big pan" in Italian). The watch displays accurate time, day, date and month and the current phase of the moon. Exciting new release from Rolex. Price on request.