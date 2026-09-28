Gadgets of the week: Intex Thriller 1300, Poco X8 Power and Ninja CRISPI

Rolex Perpetual Padellone

Rolex has launched a novel Annual calendar in the form of the Perpetual Padellone with a moon phase display. The unique watch requires only a single adjustment in a year (Feb-March) as it can differentiate30-etween 30 and 31-day months. Also it’s instantaneous - at midnight day, date and month change seamlessly. The 39mm watch comes in 3 options - Everest Gold, Everest Gold with bracelet and the 950 Platinum shown here. A Calibre 7190 powers the Padellone (coincidentally means “big pan" in Italian). The watch displays accurate time, day, date and month and the current phase of the moon. Exciting new release from Rolex. Price on request.