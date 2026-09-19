Gadgets of the week: Vivo T5 5G, Blaupunkt ZENX Moksha Hybrid and iPhone Duo

Ambrane AerosynQ Orbit 20K

Ambrane’s new compact powerbank is a rocket speed charger with a large 20000mAh capacity. Orbit 20K provides steady and fast 35W fast charging over wire and ace 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging. It also has snap on MagSafe for compatible iPhones and both USB-C and USB-A ports for versatile charging. On a typical day I could charge my iPhone 16 pro twice, my Pixel 11 pro once and still had about 20% left to charge other devices.Orbit 20K could even charge my MacBook Air upto 50% in about 30mins. In addition a built-in type-C cable helps charge when you are mobile. Orbit 20K also has SafeCharge tech with multi-layered chipset protection safeguarding against overheating and overcharging. A complete powerbank from Ambrane! ₹3,199.