Gadgets of the week: Vivo T5 5G, Blaupunkt ZENX Moksha Hybrid and iPhone Duo

Vivo T5 5G
Vivo’s new T5 is an ultra slim, lightweight 3D curved smartphone sporting a unique Skyline Design. T5 has a 6.83” 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display that provides a smooth experience and ultra-clear visuals with the curved display adding to a truly immersive experience. Inside there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Processor with a GenAI ready NPU engine (upto 233% faster on-device computing) and Origin OS 6.0 with smart AI. The cameras in the T5 are solid (including a 50MP OIS Sony main camera with OIS+EIS and a 32MP selfie camera) both providing crisp images and 4K video. I personally enjoy using this device as it’s slim, light and looks suave. Other features include IP68 & 69 resistance, a 7050mAh battery(with 44W charging) that easy lasts more than a day and dual stereo speakers. A solid all-round phone which will easily suit most requirements! ₹34,999.
Blaupunkt ZENX Moksha Hybrid
Blaupunkt Headphones offer extreme value at affordable prices. Their new BH61 ZENX Moksha Hybrid ANC headphone offers a brilliant fit on the head while simultaneously providing True ANC that minimises ambient noise. 40mm dynamic drivers give you rich Bass and clear audio while BT 6.0 allows excellent connectivity, range and quality. I found the cushioned ear-cups supremely comfortable for long hours and the battery life (100+hrs ) top notch for travel. These foldable headphones are ideal for leisure, work and entertainment with IPX5 resistance making them suitable for a workout as well. Incidentally Blaupunkt also has an awesome EM series of wired earphones with Type-C for those looking to connect to a C-port on a budget. Highly Recommended! ₹3,999.
iPhone Duo
Apple’s new iPhone Duo is its first foldable phone offering an inner 7.6” display and an outer 5.4” one (both Super Retina XDR) for a truly immersive viewing and experience. The inner display is so cool that it has an Under-display FaceTime camera which offers uninterrupted full screen activities. Transitioning between display and orientation is seamless and multitasking is formidable thanks to Split view. iPhone Duo also features multiple cameras including two 48Mp fusion cameras, a 12MP centre stage front cam and an under-display FaceTime cam. A new A20 Pro chip with neural Engine allows for intensive AI workload handling while iPhone’s first dual-battery system allows the Duo to go for a whole day with faster wired charging (50% in 20 mins). Other goodies include new Siri AI, Apple Intelligence, WiFi 7, BT 6 with 5G and eSIM. The iPhone Duo is a truly remarkable iPhone! ₹2.99 lakh
Microduck
The MicroDuck is an open-sourced Biped robot that you can train yourself for specific tasks. You can basically train the robot in simulation and the machine will adopt it in the real world. Basic tasks the MicroDuck can perform include walking, sitting, standing, grabbing, roller skating etc. The compact biped is fun to have around the house and signals the beginning of affordable personal assistant robots. ₹38,000.
Tudor NorthFlag
Tudor’s new NorthFlag (2026 version) is an outstanding wristwatch with a Manufacture caliber movement and Master Chronometer certification -COSC/METAS (Ultra accurate movements), GMT-function and a 65hr power reserve. The distinctive touch of a yellow seconds hand and GMT hand adds to the remarkable aesthetics of the NorthFlag, the 40mm case is made of stainless steel with sapphire crystal protecting the front and back of the watch. The NorthFlag is waterproof to 100m and features a date counter as well as Super-Luminova on the hour markers for low light legibility. To me personally this is one of the best watch launches of the year! ₹5.11 lakh.
Ambrane AerosynQ Orbit 20K
Ambrane’s new compact powerbank is a rocket speed charger with a large 20000mAh capacity. Orbit 20K provides steady and fast 35W fast charging over wire and ace 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging. It also has snap on MagSafe for compatible iPhones and both USB-C and USB-A ports for versatile charging. On a typical day I could charge my iPhone 16 pro twice, my Pixel 11 pro once and still had about 20% left to charge other devices.Orbit 20K could even charge my MacBook Air upto 50% in about 30mins. In addition a built-in type-C cable helps charge when you are mobile. Orbit 20K also has SafeCharge tech with multi-layered chipset protection safeguarding against overheating and overcharging. A complete powerbank from Ambrane! ₹3,199.