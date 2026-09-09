Gadgets of the week: Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer, Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+ and Native M3 Pro

Dyson CameraJet

Dyson’s latest offering is a unique toothbrush with a camera built-in to target interdental gaps. There’s also a conical jet which ejects liquid to remove plaque more effectively. The brush head sports a contoured dual-bristle which cleans gently and effectively. One huge perk is the ability to watch live cleaning footage as you brush and use the intramural camera for teeth inspection. Dyson has done it again- remarkable device! Coming soon!