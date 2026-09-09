Gadgets of the week: Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer, Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+ and Native M3 Pro

Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer
Philips now has an extensive range of air-fryers including the brilliant NA352/00 which is a 9-Litre, dual basket device that I’ve been using for the last few weeks. With 13 cooking functions and “Rapid Air” tech multiple dishes can be made for the entire family in a jiffy. A 6L basket can fit upto 4 portions while the 3L basket can take care of 2 portions. On usage the device provides optimal heat for tasty, crispy, evenly cooked food - I tried baking, grilling, air-frying items including meat, veggies, complex dishes, cookies and sandwiches - the results were exemplary. The Fryer is also ultra quick where a full meal can be concocted in less than 20 mins. I also love it as I can use much lesser oil than conventional cooking. There’s a unique starfish design in the basket that allows 360° even air circulation for well-cooked food. This is a perfect air-fryer if you need to conjure up several dishes for a meal quickly! ₹16,099.
Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+
The new Infinix Hot 70 Pro is a dynamic smartphone with ace features like an interactive rear display, Sony cameras and an innovative Finish. Hot 70 Pro also comes with a large battery, IP68 protection and a 144Hz clear display. Available in four finishes including a thermo-orange that responds and changes to temperature, I’ve been using the Silk Glow Purple which sports fine texture and angles. My favourite feature here is the AMC (Active Matrix Cube) on the rear which displays notifications, alerts, battery, weather etc - a fantastic idea and very useful on a daily basis. There’s also a 50MP Sony IMX882 main cam which takes pro-level pics and video in daylight conditions. On usage the 144Hz display is smooth and bright (950nits) and the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 on board keeps performance on top. The battery lasts for about 30+ hours (6000mah) and 45W charging provides 50% in just over 20mins. With 5 years of updates including 3 Major OS updates, the Hot 70 Pro 5G is the phone to buy right now! ₹24,999.
Native M3 Pro
The Native M3 Pro is a superb water purifier from Urban Company that promises the longest filter life - a whopping 3 years! The incredible device provides 10-stage purification (includes Reverse Osmosis+Ultra-Violet+Copper Charge+ Alkaline+Demineraliser) and a 6L stainless steel tank. You also get an on device TDS display and feather-touch dispensing. I also like the idea that the M3 Pro can be wall-mounted or installed on the countertop. I could also monitor real-time quality via the Urban Company app and there’s a built-in power back up too! I’ve been using the M3 Pro and consuming the water it provides for the last month and find it pure, hygienic and tasty. The installation is quick and the purifier works efficiently and quickly. The icing on the cake is a 3 year unconditional warranty on the device with no filter replacement required during this period. Clean Water is essential - so is the Native M3 Pro, Get yours now! ₹25,499.
Casio G-Shock GWR-B3000
G-Shock’s Master of G - Air GravityMaster aims to deliver peak performance for professionals who face punishing conditions on sea, land and the sky. The timepiece is both functional and durable to meet demands of rigorous missions. The GWR-B3000 sports a dual hollow case structure, Tough MVT.2 movement and provides outstanding legibility. Triple G Resist structure ensures the watch can withstand extreme shock, centrifugal force and vibration. The Tough MVT.2 movement is solar-powered and can withstand strong magnetic fields. The watch also gets a scratch resistant sapphire crystal and a bio-based resin band and can pair via BT to the Casio watches app for automatic time correction. ₹65,995.
L’atitude 52°N
The Berlin range of eyewear from L’atitude 52°N come with 12MP POV cameras for images and video. They also provide live translation, AI tour guide and are prescription ready. With a 107° FOV you can capture a wider area around you with upto 1080p/30fps video. There’s in-built stabilisation and clip lengths upto 3 minutes. The open-ear design allows for clear audio (dual speakers) and awareness of the surroundings while making calls or listening to music. Battery life lasts upto 6 hours with the charging case adding 8-10 full charges. There’s 32GB of storage on board. ₹42,500.
Dyson CameraJet
Dyson’s latest offering is a unique toothbrush with a camera built-in to target interdental gaps. There’s also a conical jet which ejects liquid to remove plaque more effectively. The brush head sports a contoured dual-bristle which cleans gently and effectively. One huge perk is the ability to watch live cleaning footage as you brush and use the intramural camera for teeth inspection. Dyson has done it again- remarkable device! Coming soon!