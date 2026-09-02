Gadgets of the week: Poco M8 Power 5G, Amkette Sleep Speaker and MindOne Pro

Wandercraft EVE

EVE helps those unable to walk on their own regain upright mobility and hands-free autonomy in the presence of a trained companion. The personal exoskeleton is FDA-cleared for adults with spinal cord injury at any level. EVE is made for real life mobility and is crafted with medical-grade components, both hardware and software is fully customisable for the user. A wonderful piece of tech! Coming soon - Price TBA.