Gadgets of the week: Poco M8 Power 5G, Amkette Sleep Speaker and MindOne Pro

Poco M8 Power 5G
Poco’s M8 Power 5G is a great phone if battery life is your priority. There’s an 8000mAh battery inside that can last for about 3 days depending on your usage. It also has a vibrant AMOLED display and a 50MP dual rear cam with AI Photography and Corning gorilla glass 7i protection. I grew fond of the Blaze orange variant and loved its long battery life during usage (perfect for gaming, OTT, IG, navigation and calls). The 6.9” display is great for viewing with 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon Gen 4 processor provides ample power for multi-tasking and AI. There’s IP65 resistance and Android 16 on-board with 4 yrs of further OS updates and 6 of security updates. Photos and videos turn out really well and the phone is well balanced to hold for long hours. If you use your phone a lot and can’t be bothered to charge twice a day - this is your best bet! ₹24,999.
Amkette Sleep Speaker
The N100 Sleep Speaker is a must-buy if you’re having trouble getting to sleep. The nifty 5W speaker provides 16 soothing white noise sounds to help you sleep, get calm, get focused etc. it also pay 8 gentle music tracks to relax your mind. I also appreciate the 6-level night light they have on-board (soft glow-bright illumination). There’s a timer setting so that the speaker can shut off once you’re asleep and an integrated carabiner for keeping it attached to outdoor gear or baby cots. Did I mention it also has BT 5.3 for connecting to your smartphones/tabs/pcs to play music and audio?A wonderful functional device from Amkette! ₹1,699.
MindOne Pro
iKKO: MindOne Pro is one of the coolest looking and unique phones I’ve seen this year. The card-sized AI smartphone comes with an AMOLED display, Android 15 + iKKO AI OS, built-in global internet and a 50MP 180° rotating Sony camera. The ultra compact phone comes with sapphire glass protection, a vSIM (cloud based dual SIM card) and a nano SIM. AI tools include real-time translation, voice-notes, summaries and AI assistant. The phone also has stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack and is compatible with a snap-in case (sold separately) which has a QWERTY keyboard and a Cirrus Logic DAC for hi-fi sound. Bravo! ₹41,000.
Luffu Link
Luffu is a wearable device that makes it possible to stay on top of your whole family’s health, safety and well-being. The LTE health & Safety band comes with always-on health tracking including activity, heart rate, sleep, steps etc. It also looks for meaningful changes over time and syncs to the Luffu App for a complete picture of your health. Wearers can log details using voice (medications, meals, mood, symptoms, notes etc) and can’t help from contacts with the press of a button. It also allows location sharing with onboard GPS and notifications and comes with a 5-day battery life and is water resistant to 50m. An ultra-useful wearable! ₹23,700.
Plaud One
Plaud One is an upcoming wearable AI device designed for everyday life. It captures conversations through earbuds and activates AI agents with full context to take action on your behalf. Every conversation is automatically transcribed, summarised and added to the agent’s context and there’s an e-sim built in to keep everything updated and ready. All you need to do is speak and the agent gets work done for you - research, drafting documents, booking meetings etc. Plaud One - The wearable AI for professionals. ₹24,000.
Wandercraft EVE
EVE helps those unable to walk on their own regain upright mobility and hands-free autonomy in the presence of a trained companion. The personal exoskeleton is FDA-cleared for adults with spinal cord injury at any level. EVE is made for real life mobility and is crafted with medical-grade components, both hardware and software is fully customisable for the user. A wonderful piece of tech! Coming soon - Price TBA.