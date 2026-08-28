Gadgets of the week: Reno 16c 5G, Prestige Electric OmniPot and Stuffcool Omni Pro

Reno 16c 5G
Oppo’s Reno 16c 5G is an exciting smartphone that’s both feature- loaded and priced well. The Reno 16c 5G comes with a good camera system including a 50MP telephoto( 3.5x) and a 50MP ultra wide cam that take natural 4k video and sharp stills. It also comes with a Mediatek dimensity 7300 processor which keeps smartphone functions smooth and a 7000mah battery which lasts almost 2 days on usage. I also like the 16.69cm AMOLED display with 120Hz and upto 1400nits which is great for content viewing. The 50MP front cam takes immaculate selfies and quality 4K video. Color OS 16.0 UI is one of the best out there and IP69K water and dust resistance offered by the 16c allows you to use it anywhere. The Reno 16c comes with an attractive Holoverse 3D design on the rear. Oppo also integrates AI excellently into this device with several AI features that help you in day to day activities. ₹49,999.
Prestige Electric OmniPot
Prestige has a wonderful new device that can cook, sauté, boil and fry making like much easier for us. The OmniPot comes with 1000w powerful heating and is designed for faster cooking and efficiency. There’s adjustable temperature control and a lid with steam vent to release excess steam. I found it very useful in the kitchen for making several dishes as well as for reheating/re-steaming. It also has cool-touch foldable handles and both the pan/pot have a non-stick coating. A big advantage is the compact size allowing for easy storage and travel. The cooking pot has a 1.3L capacity making sufficient to cook meals for 2 people. A highly useful kitchen device from Prestige! ₹3,995.
Stuffcool Omni Pro
Stuffcool’s new Omni Pro Qi2.2 certified 25w MagSafe powerbank is ultra useful if you have a magnetically chargeable smartphone like the new iPhones, Google Pixels, Samsung S series devices and several other compatible smartphones. It charges my iPhone 16 pro wirelessly to about 50% in less than 30 mins easily attaching to the phone’s rear. It also charges my Apple Watch seamlessly thanks to an integrated charging module which is slidable. On top of this it also charges via USB-C PD with speeds upto 35W. The incredible powerbank has a 10000mAh capacity which would charge my iPhone 2-3 times and larger android smartphones twice making it ideal for travel and on-the-go. Additionally there’s a kickstand, digital battery display and even compatible earbuds can be charged wirelessly. ₹4,999.
Pixel Watch 5
Google’s Pixel Watch 5 comes with a smorgasbord of features and looks great on the wrist with its unique curved dial (Actua 360 domed display) and a choice of 41mm or 45mm sizes. Available in 4 colour variants, the Pixel 5 is outstanding for health and wellness tracking with full Google health integration and ultra accurate sensors for GPS and heart rate monitoring. The Watch 5 is also designed for Gemini Intelligence allowing your watch to be proactive. Other standout features include 3000 nits peak brightness, scratch resistant gorilla glass, IP68 resistance, blood pressure trends, insulin resistance, enhanced sleep tracking and personalised coaching. ₹42,900.
Volkswagen Sport E bike
VW’s Sport E-bike in collaboration with n+ has a 250W motor with 85Nm of torque, it also has smart tech including a handlebar digital display which shows rear-view camera feed live. You also get radar based alerts for blind-spots and there’s a 490WH removable battery with optional range extending. Additional accessories include smart helmets and HUD smart glasses. ₹5.2 lakh.
RayNeo iO
RayNeo iO are upcoming smart glasses that feature a transparent HUD and a CAMERA-FREE design. It has a lightweight frame and the HUD shows useful info like weather, your schedule and real-time essential alerts. It also has live-translation which happen in real time across 40-55 languages. It can also transcribe meetings and has bone conduction audio. With upto 2 days of battery life, I really like the option of a smart glass without a built-in camera - ideal for those concerned with privacy issues. ₹15,000.