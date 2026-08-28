Gadgets of the week: Reno 16c 5G, Prestige Electric OmniPot and Stuffcool Omni Pro

RayNeo iO

RayNeo iO are upcoming smart glasses that feature a transparent HUD and a CAMERA-FREE design. It has a lightweight frame and the HUD shows useful info like weather, your schedule and real-time essential alerts. It also has live-translation which happen in real time across 40-55 languages. It can also transcribe meetings and has bone conduction audio. With upto 2 days of battery life, I really like the option of a smart glass without a built-in camera - ideal for those concerned with privacy issues. ₹15,000.