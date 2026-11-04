Gangai Amaran questions Anirudh Ravichander’s music, says songs lack Tamil identity

Veteran composer, singer and filmmaker Gangai Amaran has questioned the musical direction of contemporary Tamil cinema, singling out Anirudh Ravichander while discussing the changing identity of film music. In an interview with Maalaimalar, published on October 31, Amaran questioned whether songs by younger composers would remain popular over the years and argued that some contemporary compositions lack a distinct Tamil identity.
In a recent interview, Amaran compared the music of the current generation with the work of composers Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. He challenged listeners to name a recent composition that could enjoy the same kind of longevity.
"Leaving Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman aside, name one song by today's young music directors that will remain popular for a long time. Can you name even one such song composed by Anirudh?" he said.
Amaran also raised concerns about the use of language in contemporary film songs. He suggested that some composers create music without sufficient familiarity with the language, questioning how such compositions represent Tamil culture.
"They compose songs without even knowing the language. Where do they show the identity of Tamil?" he said.
However, Amaran acknowledged that Anirudh had developed a recognisable sound and credited him with bringing a different style to Tamil film music. He added that the music was good, even as he questioned whether the approach was suited to Tamil cinema.
"He has definitely created a new style, and his music is good. But the truth is that he has not given importance to Tamil," Amaran said.
During the interview, Amaran also discussed his preference for the music of earlier generations, explaining that Western musical influences did not appeal to him in the same way. He said that composers such as Yuvan Shankar Raja and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu belonged to a different generation and should be allowed to develop their own musical sensibilities.
Anirudh, remains one of the prominent composers in the Tamil film industry, with major projects including Rajinikanth's Dharman and KHXRK. His soundtracks and background scores have found a wide audience, particularly among younger listeners.