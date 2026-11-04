Gangai Amaran questions Anirudh Ravichander’s music, says songs lack Tamil identity

Veteran composer, singer and filmmaker Gangai Amaran has questioned the musical direction of contemporary Tamil cinema, singling out Anirudh Ravichander while discussing the changing identity of film music. In an interview with Maalaimalar, published on October 31, Amaran questioned whether songs by younger composers would remain popular over the years and argued that some contemporary compositions lack a distinct Tamil identity.

In a recent interview, Amaran compared the music of the current generation with the work of composers Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. He challenged listeners to name a recent composition that could enjoy the same kind of longevity.

"Leaving Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman aside, name one song by today's young music directors that will remain popular for a long time. Can you name even one such song composed by Anirudh?" he said.

Gangai Amaran on Anirudh's Tamil music identity

Amaran also raised concerns about the use of language in contemporary film songs. He suggested that some composers create music without sufficient familiarity with the language, questioning how such compositions represent Tamil culture.

"They compose songs without even knowing the language. Where do they show the identity of Tamil?" he said.