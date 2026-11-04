Jennifer Lawrence returns as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that she will return as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the upcoming instalment in the dystopian film franchise. Speaking on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast on October 28, the actor described the experience of revisiting the character and reuniting with her former co-stars as emotional.

"It was unbelievable. It was so crazy. It was the same crew," Lawrence said. She also spoke about reconnecting with Josh Hutcherson, who plays Peeta Mellark, adding, "Josh and I didn't walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful."

All you need to know about Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Directed by Francis Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the sixth film in the franchise and the second prequel following The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023). Based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel of the same name, the story takes place 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games.