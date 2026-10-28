As Jennifer Lawrence confirms boob job, social media wonders if she had blepharoplasty: 'Where are her hooded eyes?'

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that she underwent breast augmentation, bringing an update to a cosmetic procedure she had previously discussed considering. The actor opened up about the surgery in a recent interview with The Cut, while also sharing her thoughts on beauty, motherhood and other cosmetic treatments.

Jennifer Lawrence admits to breast augmentation surgery

“I want to be a sexy mom,” Lawrence told The Cut. She added that at school drop-off, “I want to look like a woman that has her s--- together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s--- together."