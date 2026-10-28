As Jennifer Lawrence confirms boob job, social media wonders if she had blepharoplasty: 'Where are her hooded eyes?'

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that she underwent breast augmentation, bringing an update to a cosmetic procedure she had previously discussed considering. The actor opened up about the surgery in a recent interview with The Cut, while also sharing her thoughts on beauty, motherhood and other cosmetic treatments.
“I want to be a sexy mom,” Lawrence told The Cut. She added that at school drop-off, “I want to look like a woman that has her s--- together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s--- together."
Alongside the breast augmentation news, online discussions about Lawrence’s appearance have returned, with some social media users speculating that she may have undergone blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure that alters the eyelids. Some commenters discussing recent photographs have suggested an upper blepharoplasty or brow lift.
Lawrence has several projects in development or production. She stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s What Happens at Night, an adaptation of Peter Cameron’s novel about an American couple travelling to a snowbound European town to adopt a child. The film also features Mads Mikkelsen and Patricia Clarkson, with production taking place in 2026.
She is also attached to One Month Mark, a romantic comedy for Apple Original Films that she will produce through her company, Excellent Cadaver. Another announced project is The Flood, a science-fiction thriller written and directed by Zach Cregger, which is scheduled for release on August 11, 2028. Meanwhile, Lawrence is associated with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the franchise’s upcoming prequel scheduled for November 2026. Details of her specific role in the prequel should be confirmed against official casting announcements.