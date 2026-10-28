Celebs

As Jennifer Lawrence confirms boob job, social media wonders if she had blepharoplasty: 'Where are her hooded eyes?'

The Oscar-winning actor has spoken candidly about breast augmentation, while new photos have reignited online speculation about her hooded eyes and possible eyelid surgery.
As Jennifer Lawrence confirms boob job, social media wonders if she had blepharoplasty: 'Where are her hooded eyes?'
Did Jennifer Lawrence get eyelid surgery?
Updated on
2 min read

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that she underwent breast augmentation, bringing an update to a cosmetic procedure she had previously discussed considering. The actor opened up about the surgery in a recent interview with The Cut, while also sharing her thoughts on beauty, motherhood and other cosmetic treatments.

Jennifer Lawrence admits to breast augmentation surgery

“I want to be a sexy mom,” Lawrence told The Cut. She added that at school drop-off, “I want to look like a woman that has her s--- together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s--- together."

Alongside the breast augmentation news, online discussions about Lawrence’s appearance have returned, with some social media users speculating that she may have undergone blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure that alters the eyelids. Some commenters discussing recent photographs have suggested an upper blepharoplasty or brow lift.

Comments on reddit speculating on Jennifer Lawrence's eyelid surgery.
Comments on reddit speculating on Jennifer Lawrence's eyelid surgery.

Lawrence has several projects in development or production. She stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s What Happens at Night, an adaptation of Peter Cameron’s novel about an American couple travelling to a snowbound European town to adopt a child. The film also features Mads Mikkelsen and Patricia Clarkson, with production taking place in 2026.

Comments on reddit speculating on Jennifer Lawrence's eyelid surgery.
Comments on reddit speculating on Jennifer Lawrence's eyelid surgery.

She is also attached to One Month Mark, a romantic comedy for Apple Original Films that she will produce through her company, Excellent Cadaver. Another announced project is The Flood, a science-fiction thriller written and directed by Zach Cregger, which is scheduled for release on August 11, 2028. Meanwhile, Lawrence is associated with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the franchise’s upcoming prequel scheduled for November 2026. Details of her specific role in the prequel should be confirmed against official casting announcements.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

As Jennifer Lawrence confirms boob job, social media wonders if she had blepharoplasty: 'Where are her hooded eyes?'
Tribeca Festival data leak: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese among names in exposed database
Jennifer Lawrence

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com