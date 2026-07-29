Tribeca Festival data leak: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese among names in exposed database

Festival organisers moved quickly to contain the narrative once the story broke. In a statement, a Tribeca spokesperson insisted that none of the talent named in the reporting had personal contact details disclosed, characterising the exposed material as largely public-facing business information — think PR reps, talent agencies and front-office contacts rather than stars’ private cell numbers. The festival also says the database was secured and the information pulled down promptly once Jeremiah flagged it.

That distinction matters, and it’s one even Jeremiah has acknowledged: many of the ‘contacts’ entries reportedly belonged to managers, agents and publicists rather than the celebrities themselves, and some fields in the database were incomplete.

Tribeca, co-founded by De Niro alongside Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in 2002 as part of Lower Manhattan's post-9/11 revival, just wrapped its 25th anniversary edition on June 14. The festival has not indicated whether it plans further review of its data security practices following the incident.